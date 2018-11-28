Two teen boys assaulted on SkyTrain

The two boys, 14 and 16 years old, were allegedly assaulted on Oct. 4

Transit Police are looking for this man in connection with an alleged assault on the SkyTrain in October. (Metro Vancouver Transit Police)

Transit police are looking for a man after two teenagers were assaulted on the SkyTrain last month.

The boys, 14 and 16 years old, were attacked on the SkyTrain on Oct. 4 at 12:15 p.m. as it travelled from Moody Centre Station to Coquitlam Central Station, police said Wednesday.

A man onboard believed the teens had been staring at him, police said.

The man got angry, punched one of the boys in the face, bruising his eye, and then tried to punch the other, causing the boy to hit his head on the wall of the SkyTrain car.

He left the train at Coquitlam Centre Station.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man with a slender build, black hair, dark facial hair and wearing a grey hoodie, grey pants, running shoes and dark sunglasses.

Anyone who recognizes him or who saw the incident is asked to call police at 604-515-8300 or text 87-77-77, citing file No. 2018-18399.

