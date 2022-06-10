Surrey RCMP are looking for two suspects after a stabbing in Surrey on Thursday (June 9). (File photo: Lauren Collins)

Two suspects sought after stabbing in Surrey’s Fraser Heights

Surrey RCMP say 22-year-old was stabbed Thursday (June 9) in 10200-block 168 Street

Police in Surrey are looking for two suspects after a man was stabbed Thursday night (June 9) just north of Tynehead Regional Park.

Surrey RCMP say they were called at 8:58 p.m. about a stabbing in the 10200-block 168 Street. Police say they found a 22-year-old man with “non-life threatening injuries” who was taken to hospital, treated and later released.

RCMP say initial indications point to the stabbing as being “targeted.”

They say two suspects took off in a silver, four-door Mercedes. The first is described as a South Asian male with a thin build, wearing a grey hoodie with black writing, black pants, black runners and a blue medical face mask. The second suspect is described as a South Asian male with a medium build, wearing a black hoodie with white stripes on the upper sleeves, black pants and white runners.

Police are looking for anyone with information, dash cam footage or CCTV footage to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.


