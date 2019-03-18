Surrey RCMP say one man was shot in the middle of the afternoon on Sunday at Hawthorne Park. (Photos: Shane MacKichan)

Two suspects sought after man shot in Surrey’s Hawthorne Park Sunday

Police say victim was arrested after being treated for gunshot in hospital

Police in Surrey are looking for two suspects after a man was shot in Hawthorne Park Sunday afternoon.

RCMP say they responded to reports that a man had been shot at about 2:30 p.m. and quickly found a man with a gunshot wound who was walking in the area.

Police say the man was taken to hospital and released later in the day, where he was then arrested and taken into custody in relation to outstanding warrants for his arrest.

Investigators say they believe the shooting took place during an “altercation” between two groups of people who were inside the park. Police say they believe the shooting was targeted.

Police are looking for two suspects, but have limited descriptions. Both suspects are described as males wearing dark hooded clothing.

According to the Surrey RCMP, there have been eight reports of shots fired in Surrey so far this year. There were 38 shootings in Surrey in 2018, and 59 in 2017. In 2016 there were 61 and in 2015 there were 88.

Anyone with information about Sunday’s shooting is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or contact Crime Stoppers if you want to be anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or at solvecrime.ca.

Hawthorne Park is located at 10513 144 St. in Surrey.


beau.simpson@surreynowleader.com
