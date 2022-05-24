File photo

Two suspects charged with auto theft in Surrey

This was following the theft of two vehicles in Surrey on May 17

Two suspects were arrested by the Integrated Municipal Provincial Auto Crime Team (IMPACT) after a pair of vehicles was stolen in Surrey on May 17.

Ryan Schaap, of IMPACT, said police located a stolen vehicle with two occupants near 152 Street and Canary.

“IMPACT members observed the passenger leave the vehicle and allegedly steal a second vehicle,” he said. “Both vehicles then drove away together.”

IMPACT arrested Mike Inthapanya, 31, in the 10600 block of 132 Street when the suspect allegedly attempted to discard the stolen vehicle and Erin Norman, 29, was arrested in the 14400 block of 104 Avenue.

“Great work by the team to get both these suspects safely into custody and off of our roads,” states Corporal Jordan Davies, acting Operations Officer for IMPACT.

Inthapanya is charged with theft of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen property.

Norman is charged with theft of a motor vehicle, possession of break in instruments, possession of stolen property, driving while disqualified and breach of release order.

IMPACT is made up of RCMP office, Vancouver Police, Delta Police, New Westminster Police, Transit Police and ICBC Special Investigations Unit.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram  and follow Tom on Twitter

Criminal JusticeSurrey

Previous story
Police shoot woman on Surrey’s King George Boulevard
Next story
Ukraine refugees, now in Surrey, bear witness to ordeal of war

Just Posted

The Turkey’s Party Makers Racing Team crosses the finish line to win the 2022 Bed Pan trophy at the Cloverdale Bed Races May 19. Turkey (left) instructs the team to pull up as they crossed the line with an enormous lead. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Cloverdale Bed Races helps keep ‘the spirit of the rodeo’ alive

Patrick Peters (left), Janet Howell, and Rick Hugh put on a small rodeo event in Hawthorne Square May 21 to help promote the 2023 Cloverdale Rodeo & Country Fair. (Photo: submitted)
‘Rodeo Days’ held in Hawthorne Square

Matthew Christopher Hamm, 43. (Photo: Surrey RCMP)
Surrey RCMP looking for sex assault, break-in suspect

A head-on collision occurred May 24, 2021 in the area of North Parallel Road and Whatcom Road in Abbotsford. A Surrey woman has now been charged in relation to the crash. (Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Service)
Surrey woman faces 9 charges for head-on crash in Abbotsford a year ago