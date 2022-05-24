Two suspects charged with auto theft in Surrey

This was following the theft of two vehicles in Surrey on May 17

Two suspects were arrested by the Integrated Municipal Provincial Auto Crime Team (IMPACT) after a pair of vehicles was stolen in Surrey on May 17.

Ryan Schaap, of IMPACT, said police located a stolen vehicle with two occupants near 152 Street and Canary.

“IMPACT members observed the passenger leave the vehicle and allegedly steal a second vehicle,” he said. “Both vehicles then drove away together.”

IMPACT arrested Mike Inthapanya, 31, in the 10600 block of 132 Street when the suspect allegedly attempted to discard the stolen vehicle and Erin Norman, 29, was arrested in the 14400 block of 104 Avenue.

“Great work by the team to get both these suspects safely into custody and off of our roads,” states Corporal Jordan Davies, acting Operations Officer for IMPACT.

Inthapanya is charged with theft of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen property.

Norman is charged with theft of a motor vehicle, possession of break in instruments, possession of stolen property, driving while disqualified and breach of release order.

IMPACT is made up of RCMP office, Vancouver Police, Delta Police, New Westminster Police, Transit Police and ICBC Special Investigations Unit.



