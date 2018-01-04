Two suspected armed robbers arrested

Police say the men used what appeared to be guns to hold up three local businesses.

Two men have been arrested and charged in connection to three armed robberies in Langley during December.

On Dec. 5, 2017, two men wearing masks and carrying what appeared to be a gun robbed the Panago Pizza in North Langley of a small amount of cash, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

On Dec. 6, two men again, this time carrying what looked like a shotgun, held up the McDonalds in the 21500 block of Fraser Highway in Murrayville. They got away with about $2,000.

Later that same day a lone man hled up the Race Trac gas station, under similar circumstances.

Investigators from the Langley RCMP Street Enforcement Unit identified two people believed to be involved in the robberies on searched a Langley City home.

Danny Houben, 22, and Tyler Castonguay, 26, were both arrested.

Houben has been charged with three counts of robbery and having his face masked with intent to commit an indictable offense. He has been released from custody until Jan. 17, when he’s expected in court.

Castonguay faces two robbery and two having his face masked charges. He is being held in custody pending a Jan. 24 court appearance.