Two suspected armed robbers arrested

Police say the men used what appeared to be guns to hold up three local businesses.

Two men have been arrested and charged in connection to three armed robberies in Langley during December.

On Dec. 5, 2017, two men wearing masks and carrying what appeared to be a gun robbed the Panago Pizza in North Langley of a small amount of cash, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

On Dec. 6, two men again, this time carrying what looked like a shotgun, held up the McDonalds in the 21500 block of Fraser Highway in Murrayville. They got away with about $2,000.

Later that same day a lone man hled up the Race Trac gas station, under similar circumstances.

Investigators from the Langley RCMP Street Enforcement Unit identified two people believed to be involved in the robberies on searched a Langley City home.

Danny Houben, 22, and Tyler Castonguay, 26, were both arrested.

Houben has been charged with three counts of robbery and having his face masked with intent to commit an indictable offense. He has been released from custody until Jan. 17, when he’s expected in court.

Castonguay faces two robbery and two having his face masked charges. He is being held in custody pending a Jan. 24 court appearance.

Previous story
Man hurt in Surrey’s first shooting of 2018 in Cloverdale

Just Posted

Man hurt in Surrey’s first shooting of 2018 in Cloverdale

Police say shots were fired at 174 Street and 64 Avenue at 3:30 a.m. Thursday morning

‘Legends of Tomorrow’ crew transforms Cloverdale United Church for film shoot

Crews set up a prop graveyard that can be seen from Highway 15

Surrey residents make it big in January Marie Lapuz Youth Leadership Award

Award given out by Sher Vancouver recognizes people making a difference in LGBT community

Missing Cloverdale girl found safe and sound, Surrey RCMP say

Search was on for Megan Shields after she was last seen Tuesday night in Cloverdale

Mystery odour leads to dozens of calls

Metro Vancouver focuses attention on Border Feed Lot composting plant

VIDEO: Save Hawthorne Park members stage protest against tree cutting for road in Surrey Park

City says it’s taking down about 200 trees. Protesters claim it’s more like 2,000

B.C. clown band member charged with smuggling $7M in drugs into Japan

Daniel Whitmore, of Iron Maiden tribute band Powerclown, was allegedly found with methamphetamine

No charges against Vancouver cop whose police dog injured suspect during arrest

A man suffered serious injuries to his arm when the dog bit him in March 2016

‘A little more hope:’ ALS patients taking anti-psychotic drug in clinical trial

New trial offers chance to treat debilitating and ultimately deadly neural disease without a cure

UPDATED: Police identify man killed in Burnaby fight

Jwada Hedar-Kadhim died following an altercation in an apartment

Justin Trudeau hits the slopes in Golden

Family had spent a few days in Revelstoke

Stealth still seeking first victory

New England wins game of runs over Vancouver in National Lacrosse League action

VIDEO: Midnight fire guts Coquitlam home

RCMP say the fire does not look suspicious

Royal Columbian Hospital’s new heliport now running

Helipad part of $1.36 billion redevelopment project to increase capacity at B.C.’s oldest hospital

Most Read