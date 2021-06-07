Two Surrey schools undergoing seismic upgrades

Work on Queen Elizabeth secondary, Prince Charles elementary expected to be done by the fall of 2022

Two schools in North Surrey are undergoing seismic upgrades.

Classes will remain in session at Queen Elizabeth secondary school and Prince Charles elementary school while the work is being done. The provincial government is investing $13.83 million in seismic upgrading at the high school and $11.82 million at the elementary school, with both projects expected to be completed by the fall of 2022.

“Students and staff have the expectation that they will be safe at school in the event of an earthquake,” said Minister of Education Jennifer Whiteside. “With these seismic upgrades, we are continuing to act on our commitment to the well-being of children and their communities. I am pleased two more Surrey schools are joining the list of those we have already upgraded.”

According to a provincial government press release, it has invested nearly $450 million in 26 major projects in Surrey over the past four years, for new and expanded schools, seismic upgrades and land purchases for future schools.

Lakhbir Johal, president of the Surrey District Parent Advisory Council, says this latest seismic work is “exciting and welcome news for both parents and students. All of our schools should be safe environments in the event of an emergency. We are eager for the work to be started and hope other schools that require seismic upgrades will be looked at as well.”

Surrey-Whalley MLA Bruce Ralston said these projects “benefit the whole community by giving families peace of mind and creating safer schools for students and staff.”



