Meaz Nour-Eldin (left) and Elkan Vyizigiro. (Photo: Police handout)

Two Surrey men wanted on human trafficking-related charges in Ontario

London Police Service say the men should be considered armed and dangerous

Police have issued Ontario-wide warrants for the arrest of two Surrey men who are facing human trafficking-related charges.

The two men are Elkan Vyizigiro (also known as ‘Lavish’), 22, and Meaz Nour-Eldin (also known as ‘Streets’), 22, both of Surrey.

A 24-year-old woman has also been charged and arrested in the case. Her name isn’t being released by police as it could identify the victim.

London Police Service say they were contacted on Oct. 20 by a woman in her 20s who reported being trafficked by two men she met through a female.

“As a result of the investigation, a 24-year-old London woman, was arrested and charged with trafficking in a persons by recruiting and procuring/recruit a person to provide sexual services for consideration,” a press release notes.

She has been released on bail and is scheduled to reappear in London court on Dec. 19.

Police say Vyizigiro and Nour-Eldin are jointly charged by warrant of arrest with the following Criminal Code offences:

  • Trafficking in persons by recruiting;
  • Procuring/recruit a person to provide sexual services for consideration;
  • Financial/material benefit/trafficking person over 18;
  • Material benefit from sexual services;
  • Obtain sexual services for consideration; and
  • Two counts of advertising another person’s sexual services.
  • Vyizigiro is also charged with one additional count of each of the following:
  • Financial/material benefit/trafficking person over 18;
  • Material benefit from sexual services; and
  • Obtain sexual services for consideration.

Nour-Eldin is also charged with assault and uttering threats. In addition, he is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant of arrest for kidnapping and other offences in relation to a separate investigation conducted by police in British Columbia.

READ ALSO: Surrey kidnapping suspect Meaz Nour-Eldin still at large

Investigators believe there may also be more victims. Police are urging any other victims, or anyone who knows of the whereabouts of the two men, to contact investigators with the Human Trafficking Unit by calling 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Both parties should be considered to be armed and dangerous. If seen, do not approach and call 9-1-1 immediately.

Information can also be sent in online anonymously to londoncrimestoppers.com.


