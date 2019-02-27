Two Surrey men facing fraud, firearm charges after search at auto shop

Surrey RCMP said they searched an oil change business in the 7200-block of 128th Street

Surrey RCMP say two men have been charged with firearm offences after searching an oil change business in the 7200-block of 128th Street on Feb. 13.

The investigation resulted in charges against two Surrey men, and the seizure of property including a sawed-off rifle, police said. During the investigation, police said they found and seized “a number of items including a large amount of personal identification, credit cards and passports believed to be stolen as well as a sawed-off rifle.”

Steven Werner, 57, has been charged with: four counts of possession of identity documents; possession of a firearm while prohibited to do so; unauthorized possession of a firearm; unsafe storage of a firearm; possession of a stolen or forged credit card; and possession of property obtained by crime.

Movin Nur, 37, has been charged with: three counts of possession of stolen or forged credit card; two counts of possession, trafficking in, or use of credit card data and personal authentication information; unauthorized use of a credit card; possession of identity documents; and fail to comply with condition of an undertaking or recognizance.

Staff Sergeant Winston Shorey, the south community response unit commander, said this investigation is “an excellent example” of the community response unit’s “ability to effectively target commercial operations that are being used to victimize our community.”

The community response units “provide targeted enforcement of problematic areas and individuals identified through intelligence, neighbourhood complaints and crime analysis/trends,” the release states.

“They provide uniformed deployment to address crime, nuisance activity, and neighborhood safety through pro-active policing strategies.”



