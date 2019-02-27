The investigation, according to a news release from police Wednesday (Feb. 27), was started by the Surrey RCMP Community Response Unit “as a follow up on suspicious activity reported in association to the location of a local oil change business,” which is located in the 7200-block of 128th Street. (Map: Google Maps)

Newton

Two Surrey men facing fraud, firearm charges after search at auto shop

Surrey RCMP said they searched an oil change business in the 7200-block of 128th Street

Surrey RCMP say two men have been charged with firearm offences after searching an oil change business in the 7200-block of 128th Street on Feb. 13.

The investigation, according to a news release from police Wednesday (Feb. 27), was started by the Surrey RCMP Community Response Unit “as a follow up on suspicious activity reported in association to the location of a local oil change business.”

On Feb. 13, police searched the oil change business, which is located in the 7200-block of 128th Street.

The investigation resulted in charges against two Surrey men, and the seizure of property including a sawed-off rifle, police said. During the investigation, police said they found and seized “a number of items including a large amount of personal identification, credit cards and passports believed to be stolen as well as a sawed-off rifle.”

Steven Werner, 57, has been charged with: four counts of possession of identity documents; possession of a firearm while prohibited to do so; unauthorized possession of a firearm; unsafe storage of a firearm; possession of a stolen or forged credit card; and possession of property obtained by crime.

Movin Nur, 37, has been charged with: three counts of possession of stolen or forged credit card; two counts of possession, trafficking in, or use of credit card data and personal authentication information; unauthorized use of a credit card; possession of identity documents; and fail to comply with condition of an undertaking or recognizance.

Staff Sergeant Winston Shorey, the south community response unit commander, said this investigation is “an excellent example” of the community response unit’s “ability to effectively target commercial operations that are being used to victimize our community.”

The community response units “provide targeted enforcement of problematic areas and individuals identified through intelligence, neighbourhood complaints and crime analysis/trends,” the release states.

“They provide uniformed deployment to address crime, nuisance activity, and neighborhood safety through pro-active policing strategies.”


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Previous story
Live on-air licking of Canadian TV reporter sparks outrage
Next story
Cranbrook arena evacuated after ammonia detected

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP investigate ‘stranger assault’ involving 16-year-old girl

Police say a man allegedly grabbed the girl’s arm and tried to ‘walk her in the direction of a parked vehicle’

No time to waste as White Rock Whalers coach looks to the future

Jason Rogers reflects on inaugural PJHL season, plans for Year 2

UPDATE: Surrey RCMP say missing 52-year-old man found safe

William Michaels went missing after being last seen on Feb. 19

Surrey councillor expects 200 more units for homeless to be ‘all over city’

BC Housing has selected one site for 38 of 250 promised supportive homes set to replace 160 temporary units

Two Surrey men facing fraud, firearm charges after search at auto shop

Surrey RCMP said they searched an oil change business in the 7200-block of 128th Street

Two more measles cases in B.C. brings total to 15

Latest cases stem from outbreak at the French-language schools in Vancouver

Snowfall warning for parts of Fraser Valley

Environment Canada is issuing an alert for Highway 3

B.C. NDP challenged on their selective oil tanker opposition

Ferries greater threat to killer whales, opposition MLAs say

‘Critical’ nursing shortage at B.C. hospital has pregnant women travelling hours to give birth

Interior Health said the closure at Cariboo Memorial Hospital is temporary

Woman in her 40s remains in critical condition after Fraser Valley shooting

RCMP say this was not a random incident and a suspect is at large

Fraser Health considers changing how you pay for hospital parking

The health authority said it plans to try a ‘pay-as-you-exit’ system first in Surrey

Wilson-Raybould says she was pushed, got veiled threats on SNC-Lavalin

Wilson-Raybould finally got the chance today to ‘speak her truth’ about the SNC-Lavalin affair

Update: Michael Cohen calls Trump ‘racist, ‘conman’ in testimony

President’s former lawyer says he doesn’t direct evidence Trump colluded with Russian government

No health, safety risk after acidic spill into Columbia River: Teck

The acid, which hasn’t been identified, was diverted to an on-site reservoir

Most Read