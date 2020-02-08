Sunnyside Manor is one of two South Surrey senior residences to be purchased by the Vancouver Resource Society as part of a plan to protect affordable housing for seniors. (Sunnyside Manor photo)

Two South Surrey senior residences purchased as part of affordable-housing plan

Pacific Carlton and Sunnyside Manor bought by Vancouver non-profit

Through a partnership with the provincial government, the Vancouver Resource Society, with an eye toward protecting affordable housing options, has purchased four senior-housing facilities – including two in South Surrey.

Announced in a Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing news release Friday, the deal includes South Surrey’s Pacific Carlton (153766 17 Ave.) and Sunnyside Manor (15340 17 Ave.), as well as facilities in both Kelowna and Nanaimo.

The purchases will preserve 475 residential suites at “affordable rental rates.” The release notes that currently, the average monthly rent at Pacific Carlton is $1,407, while the average rent at Sunnyside is $934 per month.

“Seniors should be able to find a home in their community, close to their friends, families and the services they count on,” said Selina Robinson, minister of municipal affairs and housing.

“We are proud to be partnering with Vancouver Resource Society to provide good, safe and affordable homes for hundreds of seniors.”

The province will provide financing of approximately $147.5 million to the non-profit society in order to purchase the properties.

The sale to the society keeps individual units from being sold “into the private market, which would have put seniors at risk of losing their homes to redevelopment or having to pay market-level rents,” according to the release.


