Two seriously injured in separate collisions in Delta

Police are asking anyone with information about either incident to call 604-946-4411

Two people were seriously injured in separate motor vehicle collision in Delta on Wednesday (March 31).

Police were called to a collision in the 8200-block of River Road in North Delta at around 6:15 a.m. after two vehicles — one travelling eastbound and the other westbound — collided almost head-on.

One driver was seriously injured but is expected to recover, while the other suffered only minor injuries.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation by the DPD’s traffic unit, and police are still speaking with witnesses and collecting video taken in the area at the time of the collision.

River Road was closed for several hours while police investigated, and the DPD thanks drivers who were impacted by the road closure for their patience.

Later, at around 3:20 p.m., police were contacted after a vehicle struck a pedestrian in a parking lot in the 1200-block of 56th Street in Tsawwassen.

Police say a driver was attempting to park their vehicle when they collided with another vehicle then ran over a nearby pedestrian, with the vehicle coming to a stop on top of the person.

“I want to thank the people nearby who actually lifted the vehicle off of the injured man, and extracted him from under the vehicle, and began performing first aid,” Insp. Ciaran Feenan, head of DPD’s front-line patrol, said in a press release. “Their quick actions may have saved the pedestrian’s life.”

Emergency Health Services attended and took the pedestrian to hospital with life threatening injuries.

“We’ve since had an update from the hospital, and he is expected to survive,” Feenan said.

Police say all parties involved in the incident have been co-operative and the collision is believed to be accidental in nature.

Delta Police Victim Services has been offered to all who were involved.

Anyone who thinks they may have witnessed either incident or the events leading up to them, or who provided assistance to the victims, and have not yet spoken to police is asked to call 604-946-4411.



