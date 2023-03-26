The Vedder River Rotary Trail at Peach Road in Chilliwack near where two people were seriously injured after a likely gang-related shooting on March 25, 2023. (GoogleMaps)Í

The Vedder River Rotary Trail at Peach Road in Chilliwack near where two people were seriously injured after a likely gang-related shooting on March 25, 2023. (GoogleMaps)Í

Two seriously injured in probable gang-related shooting near the Vedder River in Chilliwack

Gun shots reported at 8:15 p.m. Saturday near the Peach Road parking lot in suburban area

The Chilliwack RCMP is asking for dash-cam or security footage after a probable gang-related shooting near the Vedder Rotary Loop Trail parking lot on Saturday night that left two people with serious injuries.

On March 25 at approximately 8:15 p.m. police responded to multiple reports of a disturbance followed by a number of gun shots at the entrance to the Rotary Trail park just south of Peach Avenue along the Vedder River.

Two victims were found with multiple gun-shot wounds at the scene, according to an RCMP press release issued Sunday afternoon.

RELATED: Abbotsford man charged with 2021 shooting in Aldergrove and 13 other offences

“Police immediately applied first aid until emergency health services arrived,” according to the release. “The victims were transported to hospital with serious injuries.”

Mounties say while it is early in the investigation, but they believe the incident was targeted and may be linked to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.

Police are looking for anyone with information on a white Dodge Ram pickup truck seen travelling to and from the area around the time of the shooting.

If anyone has any information on the shooting or has dash cam/CCTV video footage from the area around that time, they are asked to call the Chilliwack RCMP 604-792-4611 or call Crime Stoppers at 1800-222-8477 (TIPS) Solvecrime.ca.

“The investigation is active and ongoing.”

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
editor@theprogress.com

@PeeJayAitch
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewschilliwackCops and CourtscrimeShooting

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Military under fire as thousands of troops face lost cost-of-living allowance
Next story
VIDEO: Anti-Semitic graffiti spray-painted on donated mural at Langley Baseball clubhouse

Just Posted

A bald eagle dubbed ‘Brit’ shows the egg laid on March 24, 2023. She and partner Rey live in a South Surrey nest near 0 Avenue and 172 Street and followers are watching closely to see if there will be any more eggs for the pair. (Hancock Wildlife Foundation/Facebook)
UPDATE: One egg observed in South Surrey bald eagle nest

The Morgan Creek Junior Fundraiser golf tournament is back after a 3-year hiatus on May 15, 2023. (file photo)
Getting green ready for a cause

SUTHERLAND, Ashley Age: 34 Height: 5 ft. 1 in. Weight: 130 lbs Hair: Blonde Eyes: Blue Wanted: Flight from police officer Warrant in effect: March 21, 2023 Parole jurisdiction: Chilliwack, B.C.
CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of March 26

Protesters and counter-protesters on 120 Street and 72 Ave in Surrey on Saturday, March 25, 2023. (Photo: Anna Burns)
Saturday’s anti-SOGI protest in Surrey was a missed opportunity to educate, says Surrey teacher