Two seriously injured in probable gang-related shooting near the Vedder River in Chilliwack

The Vedder River Rotary Trail at Peach Road in Chilliwack near where two people were seriously injured after a likely gang-related shooting on March 25, 2023. (GoogleMaps)Í

The Chilliwack RCMP is asking for dash-cam or security footage after a probable gang-related shooting near the Vedder Rotary Loop Trail parking lot on Saturday night that left two people with serious injuries.

On March 25 at approximately 8:15 p.m. police responded to multiple reports of a disturbance followed by a number of gun shots at the entrance to the Rotary Trail park just south of Peach Avenue along the Vedder River.

Two victims were found with multiple gun-shot wounds at the scene, according to an RCMP press release issued Sunday afternoon.

“Police immediately applied first aid until emergency health services arrived,” according to the release. “The victims were transported to hospital with serious injuries.”

Mounties say while it is early in the investigation, but they believe the incident was targeted and may be linked to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.

Police are looking for anyone with information on a white Dodge Ram pickup truck seen travelling to and from the area around the time of the shooting.

If anyone has any information on the shooting or has dash cam/CCTV video footage from the area around that time, they are asked to call the Chilliwack RCMP 604-792-4611 or call Crime Stoppers at 1800-222-8477 (TIPS) Solvecrime.ca.

“The investigation is active and ongoing.”

