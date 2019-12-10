Two separate Whalley apartment proposals going to public hearing

The individual applications total 213 new units on 11 sites currently designated as single family

A developer is proposing two apartment buildings on 137A Street, between 105A and 107A avenues. The applications are going to public hearing at city council on Dec. 16. (Image: Google Maps)

Two separate proposals, consisting of a total of 213 units, are moving forward to public hearing.

Both proposals, each between 105A and 107A avenues on 137A Street, received first and second reading at the Dec. 2 land-use meeting, and will be going to public hearing Dec. 16 at 7 p.m. in council chambers.

READ ALSO: Seniors plead to Surrey council ahead of public hearing for 1,000-plus unit development, Dec. 7, 2019

If approved, both proposals would be ready for occupancy by spring 2021.

The proposals are on 11 sites currently designated as single-family residential.

The applicant for both proposals in Lusa Enterprises Ltd.

According to a staff report, the sites rise from west to east, so the developments have been designed to work with the topography. Each building’s height from the western lane will be six storeys, while the height from 137A Street will be five storeys.

The first, a six-storey, 86-unit apartment building, is proposed for 10653, 10663, 10673/75 and 10679 137A Street. The sites would need to be rezoned to comprehensive development, according to a staff report.

All of the lots have existing homes and would need to be removed.

The apartment building would consist of 57 studio/one-bedroom units, 17 two-bedroom units, three three-bedroom units and nine three-bedroom townhouse units. The units would range in size from 365-sq.-ft. to 1,506-sq.-ft.

The proposed use and density, according to the report, are “in accordance with the long-term vision for this part of Surrey City Centre as described in the City Centre Plan.” It’s envisioned to be a “medium density” residential neighourhood of apartments and townhouses, connected to neighbourhood parks and schools with a “fine-grained street network or green lanes and pathway systems.”

The projected number of students for the project is four elementary students at Forsyth Road and two secondary students at Kwantlen Park.

Pre-notification letters were sent out Nov. 28, 2018 and staff didn’t receive any responses about the proposal.

The second, a six-storey, 127-unit apartment building, is proposed for 10595, 10601, 10609, 10619, 10629 and 10637 137A Street. The sites would need to be rezoned to comprehensive development.

Five of the six lots have existing homes and would need to be removed.

The site, according to the report, is envisioned to be a community that “consists of medium-scaled apartment buildings.”

The proposal consists of 11 studio/one-bedroom units, 59 one-bedroom/one-bedroom and den units, 35 two-bedroom units, eight three-bedroom units and 14 three-bedroom townhouse units. The units would range in size from 365-sq.-ft. to 1,687-sq.-ft.

The projected number of students for the site would be three students at Forsyth Road Elementary and one secondary student at Kwantlen Park Secondary.

Pre-notification letters were sent out May 16, 2019 and staff didn’t receive any responses about the proposal.



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter