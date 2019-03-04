Two police officers badly hurt after B.C. hit-and-run

Officers with integrated police dog unit were seriously injured when their parked vehicle was hit

Two police officers are in hospital after a hit-and-run in Burnaby.

A parked police vehicle was struck in the 5,000 block of North Fraser Way, near North Fraser Crescent, around 12 p.m. on Monday.

READ MORE: Saanich cop narrowly missed when driver hit parked police car

The two officers, who are part of the Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Service, were standing outside the vehicle and seriously hurt.

One of the officers is from the Abbotsford Police Department, while the other is with the RCMP.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call the Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9511.

The public is asked to stay away from the area.

Two police officers are in the hospital after their vehicle was struck in Burnaby on March 4, 2019. (Shane MacKichan)

Most Read