Two people taken to hospital, one in custody after incident on Alex Fraser Bridge

Police say passenger ‘experienced a mental health crisis’ while in the vehicle

Delta Police say a driver has been “seriously” injured after the passenger in the vehicle “experienced a mental health crisis” while driving over the Alex Fraser Bridge.

The incident happened around noon on Friday (July 17), heading northbound over the bridge, according to a release from Delta Police.

Police say officers were called to the scene in “what appears to be an isolated incident involving one vehicle, a driver and passenger.”

The driver was “seriously” injured with “an edged weapon,” police said, adding that the passenger “then fled the vehicle and appears to have suffered a medical event herself.”

According to Delta Police, “a number” of passing drivers “stopped and intervened.”

“A number of people assisted as events unfolded, including an off-duty paramedic who offered initial medical treatment to the victim,” the release states.

Both were taken hospital and the suspect, a female passenger, is now in police custody, according to police.

“Many members of the public may have witnessed this incident, and potentially captured it on dashcam,” said Cris Leykauf, spokesperson for Delta Police. “Anyone who has not yet spoken to police, or who may have dashcam is asked to contact the non-emergency line at Delta Police at 604-946-4411. We’d also like to thank those who stopped to offer assistance.”

“We recognize that this incident may have been quite traumatic for those who witnessed it. Victims Services is being offered to those who police are in contact with, but recognizing that this was a complicated scene, we would like to make it known that this service is available,” says Leykauf.

READ ALSO: Police watchdog investigating after man climbs 40-storey crane in Surrey, July 17, 2020

Anyone who is experiencing a mental health crisis, can call the BC Crisis Centre 24/7 at 1-800-784-2433.

Online chat for youth or adults is also available noon to 1 a.m. at YouthInBC.com or CrisisCentreChat.ca.


