Two people stabbed near Whalley Boulevard in Surrey

Surrey RCMP say both were taken to hospital with ‘non-life threatening injuries’

Surrey RCMP say two people were taken to hospital after being stabbed in Whalley early Sunday morning.

Police received a report of a stabbing around 1:35 a.m. on Oct. 7, in the 10400-block of Whalley Boulevard.

Officers arrived to find two males who had been stabbed. Police have not released their ages.

They were taken to hospital with what Surrey RCMP describe as “non-life threatening” injuries.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has further information is asked to call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers, to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2018-149913.


