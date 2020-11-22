PHOTOS: Driver, e-bike rider injured in crash that saw car smash into sandwich shop in Surrey

Two people were sent to hospital after a vehicle collided with an electric bicycle Saturday evening. (1st Due Media photos)

Two people were sent to hospital after a vehicle struck an electric bicycle in Surrey Saturday evening (Nov. 21), at University Drive and 104th Avenue.

The car crashed into the Big Star sandwich shop on the corner there.

According to Surrey RCMP, a vehicle travelling southbound on University Drive collided with an electric bicycle before hitting the storefront at approximately 5:50 p.m.

The driver of the electric bicycle was transported to hospital and is in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

Some pedestrians were walking on the sidewalk at the time of the collision but were “able to get out of the way as the vehicle hit the exterior wall of the business shattering the glass wall,” the RCMP news release states.

Police said the driver of the vehicle stayed on scene and was transported to hospital with minor injuries and is co-operating with police.

Big Star operator Rob Mackay said the shop will be closed today (Sunday) and will reopen Monday.

“Windows have been bordered up,” he told the Now-Leader. “Thankfully no customers (were) in restaurant when it happened and my staff member was in the back. Frightened and scared, but thankfully she was not injured.”

Shown below are photos of the crash scene sent by Mackay.

The incident is under investigation.

“Anyone who witnessed this incident or has further information is asked to call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2020-180678,” the release said.

with a file from Tom Zillich