Collision happened on the 16500-block of 64 Avenue

Two people were reportedly taken to hospital after a two-vehicle collision Saturday evening. (Curtis Kreklau photo)

Two people were reportedly transferred to hospital after a two-vehicle collision in Surrey Saturday evening.

Emergency crews responded to the collision at the 16500-block of 64 Avenue at approximately 10:30 p.m.

“Crews arrived to find a large debris field with two vehicles resting off the road. The collision sheared off a boulevard tree and damaged a pedestrian traffic light,” a witness told Peace Arch News.

“One driver from each vehicle was transported to hospital with undetermined injuiries.”



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.

Two people were reportedly taken to hospital after a two-vehicle collision Saturday evening. (Curtis Kreklau photo)