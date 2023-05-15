Two people were stabbed at Surrey Memorial Hospital on Saturday (May 13). police say. (File photo: Lauren Collins)

Crime

Two people, including teen, stabbed while visiting patient at Surrey Memorial Hospital

Alex Joseph Flett, 24, has been charged with aggravated assault and assault with weapon

A man has been charged after two people, including a 16-year-old, were stabbed while visiting a patient at Surrey Memorial Hospital on Saturday (May 13).

Surrey RCMP say it happened at around 10:30 p.m. and that the suspect was initially detained by hospital security.

Police say a 16-year-old and a 51-year-old from the same family sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Initial indications are that it was an unprovoked assault, RCMP say.

Alex Joseph Flett, 24, was charged Sunday (May 14) with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon. Flett remains in custody awaiting his next court appearance.

“This was a disturbing incident for all those impacted, including the victims, their family, patients, visitors and staff at the hospital,” says Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn.

“We are grateful for the very quick actions of hospital security, who were able to intervene, holding the suspect as police quickly arrived to take the man into custody.”


Surrey

