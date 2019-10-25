(IHIT Twitter photo)

Two people found dead in Coquitlam home were father and son

IHIT has confirmed the father was 40 years old and the son was eight years old

The Integrated Homicide Investigative Team confirmed Friday the two people found dead this week in a Coquitlam home were father and son.

Sgt. Frank Jang told Black Press Media the 40-year-old father was found with his eight-year-old son around 3:30 p.m. on Monday.

“Autopsies have been completed and we’re not releasing cause of death,” Jang said in an email. “We’re still completing tasks, but not seeking further suspects.”

On Wednesday the team had stated on social media that one was the victim of a homicide and the circumstances of the other were still being examined.

RCMP earlier confirmed the investigation took place in the area of Seaton Avenue and Ducklow Street.

READ MORE: Overnight shooting in downtown Chilliwack leaves one male on life support


karissa.gall@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
UPDATE: Two people found dead in Coquitlam home were known to each other

Just Posted

Storage-locker break-in hits well-known Cloverdale musician

Mike Sanyshyn shared theft details on Facebook Friday morning

Wind warning calls for gusts reaching 90 km/h in the Lower Mainland

Meanwhile, snowfall warnings are in effect in parts of B.C.’s north

‘I’ve been so blessed,’ Hogg says, thanking South Surrey-White Rock community

Defeated Liberal candidate reflects on career, plan for future

Molly Maid vehicle broken into in Surrey, client house keys stolen

Company says they ‘swiftly’ dealt with incident, no clients were victimized

Surrey RCMP say man charged with 11 break-ins, looking for female ‘associate’

Police are looking for Tessa-Lee Wahpooseywan

Possible to hold socially conservative views and be prime minister: Scheer

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer said he knows his future is not guaranteed

No crude, but still rude: BC Hydro survey reveals conflict at electric vehicle charging stations

Almost a quarter of electric vehicle owners said they’ve gotten in an argument at a charging station

‘It’s terrifying’: B.C. teen leads effort to fight climate change

Fifteen teenagers are suing government for violating their right to life, liberty and security of the person

In the news: Licence plate fights and a letter hailing tennis star Bianca Andreescu

Climate change lawsuit filed in Canada as climate strike takes place in Vancouver

International bat week: Focus on myth busting, conservation, celebration

International Bat Week runs from Oct. 24 to 31

IHIT releases name of man gunned down in Chilliwack

Keith Baldwin, 27, was known to police according to RCMP

UPDATE: ‘This is nearly unprecedented’: Five bears killed after roaming near Penticton school

The bears’ death come only a week-and-a-half after six more bears were killed in West Kelowna

RCMP call for patience after drivers irked with crash scene delays in Pitt Meadows

Eastbound Lougheed tied up Wednesday for investigation

Kelowna Realtor suspended by Century 21 after calling Albertans ‘cry babies’

‘Our brokerage has suspended Mr. Houghton and he is no longer a registered Realtor with our firm.’

Most Read