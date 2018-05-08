File photo

Crime

Two people charged after man shot in Surrey early Sunday morning

RCMP say police helicopter tracked down suspect vehicle seen leaving scene in Guildford

SURREY — Police in Surrey say two people have been charged after a man was shot in Guildford in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Surrey RCMP say officers on duty east of the Surrey RCMP’s Guildford district office heard gun fire at about 1:15 a.m. Sunday morning and found an injured man in the 10300 block of 149A Street. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say officers executed search warrants on Monday, after BC RCMP’s Air 1 Helicopter helped track down a vehicle that was seen leaving the area and was found in the 9500 block of 120 Street.

Police say three people were arrested and taken into custody. Two of those people have been charged in relation to the shooting. The other person was released without charges.

Investigators say they believe the shooting was a “targeted attack.”

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. If you wish to make an anonymous report, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.


