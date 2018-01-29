(Black Press file photo)

Two pedestrians struck in Surrey hit-and-run, police say

Incident happened on a rainy Monday morning in Newton

Surrey RCMP say two pedestrians were hit by a pick-up truck in Surrey this rainy Monday morning.

It happened near 132nd Street and 72nd Avenue shortly around 6 a.m.

The driver of the truck fled the scene, according to police.

See also: Heavy rain advisory for Lower Mainland

See also: Two incidents cause Highway 1 delays in Surrey

Both people who were hit by the vehicle were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Surrey RCMP Corporal Scotty Schumann said the incident is still under investigation.

More to come.


amy.reid@surreynowleader.com
