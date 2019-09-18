Seaquam Secondary. (Grace Kennedy photo)

Two North Delta schools briefly in ‘hold and secure’ after report of weapon

Seaquam Secondary and Cougar Canyon Elementary were in ‘hold and secure’ for about 45 minutes

Two North Delta schools were placed in a “hold and secure” this morning after reports of a student with a weapon.

According to a letter to parents by Seaquam Secondary principal Rick Mesich, at about 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 18 it was reported to the school that a student had a weapon. Delta police were then contacted and began an investigation.

Both Seaquam and nearby Cougar Canyon Elementary were placed in “hold and secure” at the request of police “in an abundance of caution,” Mesich wrote. Students who were outside were brought back into the school while staff and students secured their classrooms, as per Delta School District procedures.

Mesich said both school and district administrative staff were in constant communication with the Delta Police Department and the situation was quickly resolved, with police giving the schools the all clear by 11 a.m.

“Our administrative staff and the Delta police take all reports that are of concern very seriously. The safety of our students, staff and our community are of paramount importance,” Mesich wrote. “At no time throughout the hold and secure were any of our students at risk.”

The North Delta Reporter has reached out the Delta Police Department for more information and will update this story as we learn more.

The Delta School District’s “hold and secure” emergency procedure is used whenever there is a security concern outside of school in the surrounding neighbourhood.

In a hold and secure, staff bring everyone into the school and keep them there, locking exterior doors and closing the blinds on all windows. No one is allowed to enter or exit the building, but classes and other regular activities continue inside the school.


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Charges dropped against officer who shot and killed Hudson Brooks in South Surrey
Next story
B.C. bus crash survivor petitions feds to fix road where classmates died

Just Posted

Charges dropped against officer who shot and killed Hudson Brooks in South Surrey

‘I feel like I’ve lost Hudson all over again,’ says mom

‘Men of Curling’ calendar features Surrey’s Tardi, who went rock climbing with a curling rock

Tyler Tardi, 21, now curls on men’s circuit, meaning he won’t play at 2020 nationals in Langley

Here’s why you may not have seen many federal election signs in Surrey

Earlier this year, Surrey council banned election signs on public property, highways

‘Jail’ time for Surrey business and community leaders in Crime Stoppers fundraiser

Metro Vancouver organization to host Jail & Bail event Friday at Central City’s outdoor plaza

Police, volunteers to deliver South Surrey students’ road-safety messages

Elementary designs aim to remind drivers to slow down, pay attention on the road

Shambala named best music festival in North America

Shambala Music Festival is held at the Salmo River Ranch in B.C.

Chilliwack woman wins right to medically assisted death after three-year court battle

Julia Lamb has been the lead plaintiff in a legal battle to ease restrictions on Canada’s assisted dying laws

B.C. bus crash survivor petitions feds to fix road where classmates died

UVic student’s petition well over halfway to 5k signature goal

NDP, Liberals promise more spending, while Tories promise spending cuts

Making life more affordable for Canadians a focus in the 2019 election

UPDATE: Police probe third threat against a Kamloops high school in eight days

Police have not released any further details into what the threat includes

B.C. Interior caribou protection area big enough, minister says

Proposals sparked protest in Kootenays, Williams Lake region

Two B.C. women selected to compete on ABC’s The Bachelor

Mykenna Dorn and Alexis Thind will compete for bachelor Peter Weber’s heart

Break out the tiki torches: Open fires allowed again in B.C.’s coastal region

All open fires allowed effective at noon on Sept. 18

Rainbow crosswalk coming to Chilliwack school district parking lot

Fractious debate at school board meeting ends with 4-3 vote

Most Read