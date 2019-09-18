Two North Delta schools briefly in ‘hold and secure’ after report of weapon

Seaquam Secondary and Cougar Canyon Elementary were in ‘hold and secure’ for about 45 minutes

Two North Delta schools were placed in a “hold and secure” this morning after reports of a student with a weapon.

According to a letter to parents by Seaquam Secondary principal Rick Mesich, at about 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 18 it was reported to the school that a student had a weapon. Delta police were then contacted and began an investigation.

Both Seaquam and nearby Cougar Canyon Elementary were placed in “hold and secure” at the request of police “in an abundance of caution,” Mesich wrote. Students who were outside were brought back into the school while staff and students secured their classrooms, as per Delta School District procedures.

Mesich said both school and district administrative staff were in constant communication with the Delta Police Department and the situation was quickly resolved, with police giving the schools the all clear by 11 a.m.

“Our administrative staff and the Delta police take all reports that are of concern very seriously. The safety of our students, staff and our community are of paramount importance,” Mesich wrote. “At no time throughout the hold and secure were any of our students at risk.”

The North Delta Reporter has reached out the Delta Police Department for more information and will update this story as we learn more.

The Delta School District’s “hold and secure” emergency procedure is used whenever there is a security concern outside of school in the surrounding neighbourhood.

In a hold and secure, staff bring everyone into the school and keep them there, locking exterior doors and closing the blinds on all windows. No one is allowed to enter or exit the building, but classes and other regular activities continue inside the school.



