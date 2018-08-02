Two motorcyclists killed in separate crashes in Lower Mainland

Two men died in crashes Wednesday afternoon in Burnaby and Coquitlam

Two men are dead following separate motorcycle crashes Wednesday in the Lower Mainland.

According to RCMP, a 34-year-old man was killed mid-afternoon in a crash at the corner of Griffiths Drive and 14 Avenue in Burnaby.

Police said that the driver was travelling northbound on Griffiths Drive when he lost control and struck a tree at about 6:30 p.m.

Another crash at the corner of Como Lake Avenue and Porter Road in Coquitlam just after 5 p.m. claimed the life of another man when his motorcycle and an SUV collided. Both the driver and passenger of the SUV were unhurt.

The BC Coroner’s Service confirmed a Coquitlam man in his 50s was killed in the collision.

Police warned drivers to be extra careful on the roads in the summer months.

“Car and truck drivers need to be mindful of seeing more motorcycles, bicycles and pedestrians,” said Cpl. Michael McLaughlin.

“We’re also asking motorcyclists to ride as defensively as possible and wear the best helmet, protective gear, and high-visibility clothing that they can. Trying to avoid tragedy is a priority that we all share.”

