Two more measles cases confirmed at Vancouver Island hospital

Island Health warns of possible exposure at Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria

Two measles cases confirmed in Victoria. (Contributed)

Two more cases of the highly contagious measles infection have been confirmed in B.C., this time on Vancouver Island.

Island Health is warning of exposure at Royal Jubilee Hospital after two people were exposed and visited the hospital on March 6, 8 and 9.

The infections were reportedly contracted while traveling abroad.

“Based upon clinical management and prior immunization, we want to assure people that risk of transmission is extremely low,” said Dr. Richard Stanwick, Island Health chief medical health officer, in a news release.

READ MORE: All measles cases in Vancouver outbreak came from abroad, officials says

RELATED: Measles vaccine registry likely for B.C. schools this fall

These mark the 21st and 22nd confirmed cases of measles since January across the province.

Symptoms of the virus include fever, runny nose, sore throat, cough, diarrhea and red eyes, followed a few days later by a rash that starts on the face and spreads to the chest.

If you develop symptoms, please contact your health care provider before you visit them so they can take precautions to prevent transmission of measles to others. Those who never had the measles infection, or who did not have two doses of vaccine, are at highest risk of measles, and are encouraged to get fully immunized.

READ MORE: Second case of measles reported in the B.C. Interior

RELATED: Most B.C. residents concerned about recent measles outbreaks, poll finds

Measles immunization is free for everyone.

People who are at high risk of severe illness for measles infection (pregnant women, immune compromised, and those under one year of age) can also get a medicine called immune globulin that reduces the risk of severe illness if given within six days of exposure. Measles mumps rubella (MMR) vaccine given within three to six days of exposure also provides some protection.

 

keri.coles@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. wildlife group seeks help after pregnant moose fatally hit by car
Next story
Two people dead after hostage taking in Surrey ends with gunfire

Just Posted

Two people dead after hostage taking in Surrey ends with gunfire

Neighbour says ‘at least 15 or 20’ shots ring out during deadly standoff just west of Holland Park

‘The Devil will always take you back’: An ex-con turned believer tells his story

Cloverdale’s Mino Pavlic travels to prisons to tell his life story, one of crime and redemption

Nearly 4,000 without power in South Surrey/White Rock

Outage stretches from 20 Avenue to Marine Drive

Sher Vancouver founder Alex Sangha of Delta honoured by Governor General

Sangha was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal for his work in support of the LGBTQ community

Surrey Eagles hire former Chiefs assistant as new head coach

Cam Keith will serve as head coach and associate general manager with BCHL club

VIDEO: Driver captures East Kootenay elk herd on the move

Leyland Cecco spotted the herd while he was driving on Highway 95A to Cranbrook

Fashion Fridays: Spring wardrobe inspirations

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Two more measles cases confirmed at Vancouver Island hospital

Island Health warns of possible exposure at Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria

Trial set for B.C. man accused of swimming naked in Toronto shark tank

Toronto police allege David Weaver assaulted a man outside Medieval Times in October 2018

‘Olympics of Recreational Hockey’ coming to Richmond in spring 2020

CARHA Hockey World Cup to involve 140 teams from 15 countries

B.C. legal aid lawyers get $7.9 million after vote to strike

Legal aid lawyers voted overwhelmingly to start withdrawing their services in April over lack of funds

Spring has sprung: Lillooet, B.C., hottest spot in Canada as sunshine continues

Burns Lake, Yoho National Park both break temperature records

5 to start your day

Port Moody mayor charged with sexual assault, women at B.C. legislature told to cover up bare arms and more

Pope demands sex abuse claims be reported in Vatican City

The Vatican’s ambassadors have figured in some of the most scandalous cases of sex abuse in recent years

Most Read