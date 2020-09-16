Pixabay image

Two more COVID-19 cases reported in Surrey schools

So far cases reported at Sullivan Heights secondary, William Watson elementary, Johnston Heights secondary and Panorama Ridge secondary

The Surrey School District is reporting two more “low-risk COVID contacts,” these latest ones at Sullivan Heights secondary school and William Watson elementary school.

That brings the total reported so far this week to four.

Letters were issued Tuesday night.

Superintendent Jordan Tinney tweeted that in both cases a person “who is a confirmed COVID-19 case” attended the schools on Sept. 10.

The Surrey School District on Monday reported a “low risk” COVID-19 contact at Johnston Heights secondary school and a letter was sent out “to provide notification that an individual who is a confirmed COVID-19 case attended Johnston Heights Secondary Schools from September 8 to 11, 2020.”

It noted the person didn’t have contact with students “on the date of this possible exposure.”

Fraser Health also discovered on Sept. 11 that a staff member at Panorama Ridge secondary school who was at that school on Sept. 8 – the first day staff returned from summer vacation, with no students on site – has also tested positive and is self-isolating.

READ ALSO: ‘It is a pandemic’: B.C. health minister defends school plan, but says cases are inevitable


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Tom on Twitter

CoronavirusSurrey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Shooting in Newton linked to Lower Mainland gang conflict, Surrey police say
Next story
B.C. First Nations call on privacy commissioner to release community COVID-19 data

Just Posted

Two more COVID-19 cases reported in Surrey schools

So far cases reported at Sullivan Heights secondary, William Watson elementary, Johnston Heights secondary and Panorama Ridge secondary

Surrey council instructs staff to explore switching to a ward system

Several council members say a referendum would be the way to go

Surrey Police Service a “done deal,” mayor insists

Opponents say process is flawed, on eve of Tuesday’s police board meeting

COLUMN: Hiding our true identities in the age of masks

Does the anonymity that results from wearing a mask give some more reason to be rude?

Dogs allowed on White Rock Promenade starting Oct. 1

Council votes to keep status quo, allow dogs during off season

63 British Columbians in hospital battling COVID-19, health officials confirm

Ninety-seven more British Columbians have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours

Some B.C. nurses given green light to prescribe safe drugs amid overdose spike

Between January and July of this year, 900 people have fatally overdosed in B.C.

Vancouver airport to pilot pre-flight COVID-19 tests for select WestJet passengers

There are currently no point-of-care tests approved in Canada

Air quality improves slightly in B.C. from U.S. wildfires

Canada Post has resumed delivery in some parts of the province

B.C.’s municipal leaders to vote on salmon-safe flood control

The resolution asks for funding, support to move away from outdated systems

Threat of fall federal election eases as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

Congeniality emerged as fears of second wave of COVID-19 were heightened after another case increase

NDP-Green agreement provides stability during pandemic: Furstenau

She replaces Andrew Weaver, who stepped aside in January to sit as an Independent in the legislature

Staycations: Survey finds parks provide local getaways despite pandemic

BC Parks visitation increasing while operating budget to be reduced

B.C. First Nations call on privacy commissioner to release community COVID-19 data

An application has been made to the office of the information and privacy commissioner

Most Read