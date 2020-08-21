RCMP stock photo. (Black Press)

Two men in hospital after ‘aggravated assault’, Surrey RCMP say

Police still investigating if any weapons were involved

Surrey RCMP is investigating after two men were sent to hospital following an “aggravated assault” in the Port Kells area.

Around 8:40 p.m. on Thursday (Aug. 20), police received a report of “a fight involving a group of what appeared to be around a dozen people,” according to a release from Surrey RCMP Friday (Aug. 21).

The incident happened around 190th Street and 96th Avenue, Surrey RCMP Corporal Elenore Sturko said.

Two men, police said, received “serious” injuries during the alleged fight and were then transported to hospital by BC Ambulance Services.

One man is in “critical condition,” while the other is in “serious condition,” Surrey RCMP added.

Their injuries were not specified.

Sturko said officers are still investigating where any weapons were involved.

The Surrey RCMP Serious Crime Unit has taken conduct of this investigation and is asking anyone with information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or, if you wish to make an anonymous report, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca.

READ ALSO: Surrey Mounties seize guns after chopper tracks stolen vehicle, Aug. 17, 2020

READ ALSO: Teen arrested in connection with a ‘string of robberies,’ Surrey RCMP say, Aug. 20, 2020


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

CloverdaleSurreysurrey rcmp

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Burnaby RCMP fine motorcyclist riding on printed photo of license plate
Next story
Wearing masks will be mandatory on BC Ferries vessels and at terminals

Just Posted

Two men in hospital after ‘aggravated assault’, Surrey RCMP say

Police still investigating if any weapons were involved

COVID-19 outbreak at South Surrey Loblaw distribution centre

Fraser Health announces nine cases at the 2755 190 St. warehouse

Police remind Canucks fans to ‘stay out of the penalty box’ during Scott Road celebrations

Surrey, Delta police will be at the intersection on game night

Virtual ‘Gutsy Walk’ to take place this Sunday

Aug. 23 event encourages participants from Surrey, Langley and Delta to walk in parks, local trails

Raptor rehab centre offering weekend tours

White Rock OWL volunteer says donations ‘greatly appreciated’

COVID-19: B.C. imposes $2,000 fines for uncontrolled party organizers

Participants who break rules can get a $200 ticket

Wearing masks will be mandatory on BC Ferries vessels and at terminals

Rule comes into effect Monday, Aug. 24

Township of Langley firefighters put out house fire in Walnut Grove neighbourhood Thursday night

Witness on scene said heavy smoke and flames came from the garage of a two-storey house

Pitt Meadows piano prodigy memorizes Pi

Lucas Yao, 5, has memorized the mathematical constant to 500 places, and has played at Carnegie Hall

“We’ll have to see”: Painted Rock Winery’s future uncertain as Okanagan wildfire rages

Owner John Skinner said they’re taking it day by day

Cannabis could be a useful form of harm reduction for addicted youth, B.C. study reveals

Findings come as B.C. is seeing its worst stretch in history for fatal overdoses

Feds have spent more than $37M on quarantining returning travellers since pandemic began

Although foreign nationals are largely banned from entering, Canadians have the right to return

Kentucky man faces $750K fine for breaking Canadian quarantine rules in Alberta Rockies

Quarantine Act charge came after initial fine, warning

Burnaby RCMP fine motorcyclist riding on printed photo of license plate

Mounties Tweeted that the forgery was “quite possibly the most expensive paper plate of all time”

Most Read