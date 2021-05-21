Two men charged after 10-month drug trafficking investigation in Surrey’s City Centre

Two men have been charged with selling cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine in Surrey’s City Centre, police say. (Surrey RCMP)

After a 10-month investigation, two men have been charged with selling cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine in Surrey’s City Centre, police say.

Surrey RCMP say its Drug Unit launched an investigation last July after a reported increase in street-level drug trafficking around the 10200-block of City Parkway, near the Surrey Centre SkyTrain station.

Police say they seized illicit drugs, drug paraphernalia and packaging, edged weapons, identification belonging to unrelated people, multiple cellphones and multiple replica firearms.

Tyroy Malcolm, 33, is charged with four counts of trafficking cocaine and four counts trafficking fentanyl.

Abul Waseem, 37, is charged with one count of trafficking cocaine; one count of trafficking methamphetamine and two counts trafficking fentanyl.

RCMP say both men have been released from custody by the courts on strict conditions, awaiting their trial date to be set.

Anyone with more information about drug trafficking in Surrey is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. If you wish to make an anonymous report please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca.



beau.simpson@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter

Surrey