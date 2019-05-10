Two men arrested, firearm seized after ‘suspicious occurrence’ in Surrey

Police say suspects crashed into a police cruiser, gate while trying to flee

Surrey RCMP say two men have been arrested and a firearm has been seized from a vehicle after a “suspicious occurrence” in Whalley.

Police say officers “observed two suspicious vehicles” while attending to an unrelated investigation in the 13800-block of 100th Avenue around 1 a.m. on May 6.

Both vehicles, a Honda Accord and a Chevy Colorado, “abruptly” tried to flee the area as police drove into a townhouse complex, according to police.

“The Honda Accord attempted to drive through a gate of the townhouse complex and became stuck,” notes a Surrey RCMP release. “The Chevy Colorado collided with a police car as it fled the area at a high rate of speed.”

Police say they arrested two men associated to the Honda Civic at the scene, but a third person fled the area and has not been found.

Surrey RCMP seized a collapsible semi-automatic pistol carbine firearm, a hunting knife, and latex gloves, from the Honda.

The Chevy Colorado was also located and seized as part of the on-going investigation.

Surrey resident Ryan Molner, 30, has been charged with ten separate counts including failing to stop for police, dangerous driving and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The second man has been remanded to custody on unrelated warrants and has not been charged in relation to this investigation at this time.

Anyone with information which may assist with this investigation is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or contact Crime Stoppers if you wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.



