(Black Press Media files)

Two men arrested after man carrying baby targeted in Vancouver shooting

The 42-year-old man is in hospital with non life threatening injuries and two men are in custody

Two men have been arrested in connection to a man being shot while carrying a baby, Vancouver police said Wednesday (Oct. 7).

Police said the 42-year-old man was carrying a baby in a car seat and had a woman and three-year-old child with him. Police were called to the scene by multiple 911 calls that reported shots fired near West 29th Avenue and Dunbar Street just before 5:45 p.m.

According to police, two men tried to flee in a car but then crashed into a parked vehicle and continue to run away on foot. Police were able to find the two men a short distance away.

The 42-year-old man is in hospital with non life threatening injuries and two men are in custody.

Anyone with information or dash-cam footage from last night from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the area of 29th Avenue and Dunbar and West 29th Avenue from Dunbar to Alma is asked to call police at 604-717-2541.

ALSO READ: Operation Red Nose cancels safe ride service due to COVID-19 risks

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

PoliceShootingVancouver

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Notice of Retraction
Next story
COVID-19 cases increased 40 per cent in Canada over past seven days, Tam says

Just Posted

Superman returns

Massive set to be constructed on Cloverdale Fairgrounds

Pipeline work in Surrey starts soon, $500K trail network to come in Fraser Heights

‘The pathway will overlie portions of the new Trans Mountain pipeline right-of-way’

Delta man charged relating to fraudulent refugee claims

CBSA alleges Roger Bhatti and Sofiane Dahak colluded to misrepresent claims from 2002 to 2014

Firefighters launch 50/50 raffle to help fund snack program at Surrey schools

Due to COVID-19, the charitable society has had to rework its fundraising for 2020

Notice of Retraction

Story on website was incorrect

COVID-19 cases increased 40 per cent in Canada over past seven days, Tam says

The vast majority of new cases across Canada have been reported in Quebec and Ontario

Two men arrested after man carrying baby targeted in Vancouver shooting

The 42-year-old man is in hospital with non life threatening injuries and two men are in custody

B.C. Greens’ election proposals include 4-day work week, free child care

Furstenau says parents with young children in B.C. are facing tremendous pressure

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

B.C. VOTES 2020: Leaders promise action on crime, cancer, COVID-19

John Horgan, Andrew Wilkinson battle over borrowing and spending

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Saving the inner child: B.C. elder reflects on time in Kootenay residential school

“By the time I left the residential school, I didn’t like myself. To me, it was like I was one of God’s worst creations.”

B.C. mom delivers north Island’s first home birth baby in 30 years

Midwives have made home birth possible again, and COVID-19 is making them more appealing than ever

Massive blueberry harvester stolen from rural Abbotsford property

The search continues for a huge piece of farming equipment valued at $275,000

Most Read