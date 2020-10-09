Two ‘suspected fentanyl-related’ labs dismantled in Surrey, RCMP say

One located in the 8200-block of 124th Street, other in the 12800-block of 76th Avenue

Items seized from two suspected fentanyl-related drug labs in Surrey. Multiple organizations started working together on Oct. 1, 2020 to dismantle the two labs, located in the 8200-block of 124th Street and the 12800-block of 76th Avenue. (Photos: RCMP handout)

Surrey RCMP say two “large” drugs labs have been shut down in Newton.

On Oct. 1, according to a Surrey RCMP release Friday (Oct. 9), RCMP, CFSEU (Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit), the Vancouver Police Department’s drug unit and the Surrey Fire Service worked together “to dismantle a sophisticated illicit drug lab and stash site” in commercial buildings.

One was located in the 8200-block of 124th Street, while the other was in the 12800-block of 76th Avenue.

“This was a sophisticated illicit drug production site which had equipment capable of producing over two million street doses per week,” said Corporal John Hartnett, federal Clandestine Lab Enforcement and Response (CLEAR) team leader.

RCMP said that “because of the size and complexity of the two large facilities,” it took officers from three agencies until Monday, Oct. 5 “to safely dismantle the equipment, remove all of the toxic materials, and mitigate any future risks to the public.”

According to the release, the materials removed from the buildings “are still being catalogued and Health Canada laboratories need to conduct their various analyses.”

However, it adds that “early indications are that these appear to be two large suspected fentanyl-related production labs.”

Police said that items seized include: a 9mm handgun; a .22 cal Beretta handgun that RCMP said was allegedly stolen from a break-and-enter in Coquitlam; about four kilograms of white powder believed to be “fentanyl-related”; about 6.8 kilograms of suspected fentanyl; and a small amount of suspected cutting agent.

Surrey RCMP said the investigation is ongoing, but police are working with the City of Surrey to “ensure that the property is safe and remediated to eliminate any risks that the various chemicals may have had.”



