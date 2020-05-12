Two incidents of suspected child predators have Maple Ridge neighbourhoods on guard

Ridge Meadows RCMP are investigating a suspicious incident in the Albion area. (THE NEWS/files). (THE NEWS/files)

A couple of incidents in east Maple Ridge earlier this week, involving suggested predators, have residents on high alert.

Residents of the rapidly growing Albion neighbourhood turned to social media to share concerns about two incidents described as “alarming” and “worrisome.”

The first incident reportedly happened Saturday afternoon, while the other, according to an online post, happened Monday afternoon.

The first incident took place on May 9 at about 9 a.m. when two men apparently approached Albion resident Dave Smith as he was walking his dog east along 102nd Avenue, by the Kanaka Coffee.

He noticed the two men walking along the other side of the street and when he reached 243rd Street the men crossed over and asked him if he liked 13-year-old girls.

Smith told The News, that he swore at the men and told them he was contacting the police. He last saw them driving off in a black Land Rover.

“They drove past me once on 243 and then they went up 102B,” said Smith.

“When I was approaching my house I saw them going southbound on 244 and that was the last I seen them,” he added.

“Beware. Beware. Beware,” Smith shared on a private Facebook page, describing the passenger as having a red sleeveless shirt and shorts, and said he was “covered in tattoos.” The driver, he described as a “bigger” guy wearing shorts and a blue and black hoodie.

When Smith phoned police, he said, the dispatcher thanked him but didn’t take his name or any other contact information or details.

The other incident, also posted online, also reportedly involved a black Land Rover further east in Whonnock on Monday.

But this incident was a possible attempted abduction of a 10-year-old boy in the vicinity of 100th Avenue near 256th Street.

“Police have been notified,” read the social media post on the same private Facebook page.

Police have confirmed that they are looking into a suspicious occurrence that was reported to them on Monday, May 11 in Whonnock.

“This file is currently being investigated and because it is an active investigation I cannot speak to specific details,” said Const. Julie Klaussner with the Ridge Meadows RCMP, adding that the investigation is still in the early stages.

Although Klaussner could not get into details about the RCMP investigation she said that, in broader terms, “if any investigation reveals there is a threat to public safety we will put out a media release when appropriate to do so.”

