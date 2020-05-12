Ridge Meadows RCMP are investigating a suspicious incident in the Albion area. (THE NEWS/files). (THE NEWS/files)

Two incidents of suspected child predators have Maple Ridge neighbourhoods on guard

Police investigation is in its early stages

A couple of incidents in east Maple Ridge earlier this week, involving suggested predators, have residents on high alert.

Residents of the rapidly growing Albion neighbourhood turned to social media to share concerns about two incidents described as “alarming” and “worrisome.”

The first incident reportedly happened Saturday afternoon, while the other, according to an online post, happened Monday afternoon.

The first incident took place on May 9 at about 9 a.m. when two men apparently approached Albion resident Dave Smith as he was walking his dog east along 102nd Avenue, by the Kanaka Coffee.

RELATED: RCMP investigation nets dozens of charges against Pitt Meadows suspect

He noticed the two men walking along the other side of the street and when he reached 243rd Street the men crossed over and asked him if he liked 13-year-old girls.

Smith told The News, that he swore at the men and told them he was contacting the police. He last saw them driving off in a black Land Rover.

“They drove past me once on 243 and then they went up 102B,” said Smith.

“When I was approaching my house I saw them going southbound on 244 and that was the last I seen them,” he added.

“Beware. Beware. Beware,” Smith shared on a private Facebook page, describing the passenger as having a red sleeveless shirt and shorts, and said he was “covered in tattoos.” The driver, he described as a “bigger” guy wearing shorts and a blue and black hoodie.

When Smith phoned police, he said, the dispatcher thanked him but didn’t take his name or any other contact information or details.

RELATED: Pitt Meadows looking at its own RCMP office

The other incident, also posted online, also reportedly involved a black Land Rover further east in Whonnock on Monday.

But this incident was a possible attempted abduction of a 10-year-old boy in the vicinity of 100th Avenue near 256th Street.

“Police have been notified,” read the social media post on the same private Facebook page.

Police have confirmed that they are looking into a suspicious occurrence that was reported to them on Monday, May 11 in Whonnock.

“This file is currently being investigated and because it is an active investigation I cannot speak to specific details,” said Const. Julie Klaussner with the Ridge Meadows RCMP, adding that the investigation is still in the early stages.

Although Klaussner could not get into details about the RCMP investigation she said that, in broader terms, “if any investigation reveals there is a threat to public safety we will put out a media release when appropriate to do so.”

 

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

PoliceRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. gives smart phones to vulnerable, homeless to access services, connect with family

Just Posted

Cloverdale Chamber and BIA take steps to help businesses reopen

Both groups are members of SERC, the Surrey Economic Recovery Coalition

Lord Tweedsmuir staff members lip sync in new video

‘Best Wishes 2020’ music video released on YouTube

Museum of Surrey launches online exhibit

Cloverdale museum encourages people to discover their family history

Surrey Muse still ‘a beautiful experience’ as virtual gatherings continue for third month

The arts and literature group meets again May 22

B.C.’s mental health minister reminds Surrey there’s ‘light at the end of the tunnel’

There’s ‘virtual’ help for everyone, Judy Darcy tells Surrey digital audience. But things have taken dire turn on opioid crisis front

B.C. records just 7 new cases, 1 death as next phase of COVID-19 reopening inches closer

Hospitalizations drop to 63, ICU cases to 16

Two incidents of suspected child predators have Maple Ridge neighbourhoods on guard

Police investigation is in its early stages

B.C. gives smart phones to vulnerable, homeless to access services, connect with family

COVID-19 restrictions have left many public places closed, leaving people without access to internet

Help the ‘Cloverdale Reporter’ continue its mission to provide trusted local news

The importance of accurate, ethical reporting is critical – perhaps as never before

Could Abbotsford Centre host NHL games during pandemic?

Postponed hockey season could possibly coming to Metro Vancouver later this year

UPDATE: Body of 22-year-old man from India recovered from Vedder River in Chilliwack

Young man was swimming in the the river with friends Monday when he went under

COVID-19: Is B.C. reopening too soon? Lessons from Germany, Korea

B.C. restart includes park day use, pubs and restaurants

Wet’suwet’en elected chiefs call on Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister to resign

Wet’suwet’en are governed by both a traditional hereditary chief system and elected band councils.

Suspect sought in anti-Asian attack that left Good Samaritan injured on Vancouver bus

Police said a woman was punched for defending two Asian woman wearing masks

Most Read