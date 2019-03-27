Two in hospital after semi rear-ends road crew on Highway 5

Two people are in the hospital after a tractor-trailer rear-ended a road maintenance crew on Highway 5 Monday. (BC Transportation and Infrastructure photo)

A crash that sent two road workers to the hospital has prompted a call for further caution around maintenance vehicles.

Kamloops Rural RCMP was called to an accident on Highway 5 and East Shuswap Road Monday, March 25 at about 11:50 p.m. after an Argo Road Crew was rear-ended.

The crew was working in the southbound lane and had blocked the lane with numerous signs when a tractor-trailer collided with the crew’s truck and sent the vehicle over the bank with the driver inside.

“Both the driver of the tractor-trailer and the driver in the Argo vehicle were transported to a local medical facility with non-life threatening injuries,” Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said in a release.

Police said the semi-truck was issued a violation ticket for driving without due care and attention.

“Kamloops RCMP asks all motorists to drive with caution at all times of the day,” Shelkie said. “Spring brings more work crews onto the highways and it’s important to be alert to signs redirecting traffic. Remember to slow down and move over into another lane when passing emergency vehicles and work crews.”

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure seconded the RCMP’s plea.

“We’re relieved and grateful the crew was not seriously injured. Please use caution around roadside workers.”

