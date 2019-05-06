Two Holland America cruise ships collide at Canada Place

Cruise line says no one was hurt and repairs are underway

Two Holland America cruise ships collided over the weekend while docking in Vancouver.

The Oosterdam struck the Nieuw Amsterdam around 6:50 a.m. on Sunday while trying to dock, according to a statement from the port authority.

READ MORE: More sailings cancelled with Spirit of BC ferry out of service until May 15

There were no injuries reported and everyone was able to get off the ship safely.

Holland America said the damage is limited to six balconies on the Nieuw Amsterdam, and repairs are underway.

Both ships had been scheduled to leave for seven-day trips. The company said they did not anticipate any impact to either itinerary.



joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter