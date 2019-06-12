This grey whale was found on a beach in Everett in Washington State and was towed to Camano Island for a necropsy and to decompose. (Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife)

Two grey whales found dead near Alaska’s Kodiak Island

More than 150 grey whales deaths reported this year in Mexico, Canada and U.S.

Two dead grey whales have been found in Alaska, raising the whale death toll in the state so far this year to seven.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration confirmed the two whale deaths near Kodiak, The Kodiak Daily Mirror reported Tuesday.

NOAA declared an “unusual mortality event” and launched an investigation into the cause of the large number of deaths.

A dead grey whale was spotted last week floating and later beached in Kodiak Island’s Portage Bay, southwest of Anchorage.

The whale was about 30 feet long and there was evidence it had been preyed upon by killer whales, said Alaska Regional Health Specialist and Data Manager Kate Savage.

The whale was in a state of advanced decomposition.

READ MORE: Spike in grey whale deaths on West Coast prompts investigation

During an aerial survey Friday, another dead grey whale was seen floating on the northern side of Aiaktalik Island near Kodiak Island.

The eastern North Pacific grey whale population that migrates from Mexico to the Arctic each summer was last estimated at about 27,000 animals.

More than 150 grey whales deaths have been reported this year in Mexico, Canada and the U.S. The two whale deaths in the Kodiak area bring the U.S. count to 75 as of June 6.

Many of the dead whales have been “skinny and malnourished,” but a cause has not yet been determined, a NOAA official said.

NOAA Fisheries will continue to conduct coastal surveys and respond to reports made to the Alaska Marine Mammal Stranding Hotline.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
How teens grapple with growth at Surrey’s most crowded high school
Next story
UPDATE: Man in hospital after stepping in front of TransLink bus during fight in Burnaby

Just Posted

‘Rally for Rail’ meetings tout hydrogen-powered passenger train from Surrey to Chilliwack

Public-engagement events with Bill Vander Zalm and others in Cloverdale, Aldergrove and Abbotsford

Crown wants 16 to 18 years of parole ineligibility for South Surrey mother who killed daughter

Lisa Batstone was found guilty in March of second-degree murder of eight-year-old Teagan

Surrey welcomes new fire chief on July 1

Chief Len Garis has announced his retirement after more than two decade of service

SURREY EVENTS GUIDE for June 12 and beyond

Festivals, sports, business events and more in our weekly calendar

Last push for donations for Cloverdale high school’s first-ever grad dinner

Organizers still $900 short for Friday dinner

‘Eat vegetables’ among advice given from ages 4 to 90 in B.C. students’ video

‘Character Matters’ project produced by Grade 6 students in Abbotsford

B.C. rose named The Divine Miss M in honour of Bette Midler

Rose breeder Brad Jalbert of Select Roses in Langley is being recognized in New York

Langley mayor to take up hospital parking fees with Fraser Health

A local petition with more than 3,000 signatures is going to the Fraser Health Authority

Okanagan baby undergoes five hour surgery after dog attack

A GoFundMe account has been set up to assist the family

B.C. First Nation leaders to call for return of sacred burial grounds

Province and developer have yet to reach agreement to turn over Lightning Rock site in Abbotsford

Tuesday temperatures smash seven records across B.C.

Victoria weather smashes 120-year-old temperature record

Potential witnesses sought in Okanagan physiotherapist’s sexual assault case

Stephen Witvoet, a pysiotherapist in Vernon since 2005, is facing trial on two counts of sexual assault

Drunk on a plane, peeing in a vacation rental pool: Top no-nos for Canadian travellers

Expedia survey lays out the dos and don’ts of travelling

B.C. lumber layoffs aim to stop falling wood products prices

Production cut as North American stud price dips below $300

Most Read