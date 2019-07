RCMP are investigating the cause of the crash

Two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash west of Golden on Highway 1 on July 20.

In a news release, Golden RCMP said the man and the woman killed are both believed to be from Delta.

Another four people were airlifted to hospital

The crash closed the highway for four hours before reopening.

Names are not being released at this time and the BC Coroners Service and police are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.

