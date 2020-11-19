Two employees at Surrey long-term care facility test positive for COVID-19

Fraser Health confirmed Thursday (Nov. 19, 2020) that two staff members at The Residence at Clayton Heights have tested positive for COVID-19. (Image: Google Street View)

Two staff members at a Surrey long-term care facility have tested positive for COVID-19.

Fraser Health confirmed the outbreak at The Residence at Clayton Heights, which is located at 18788 71st Ave., in an information bulletin Thursday (Nov. 19).

The Residence at Clayton Heights is a long-term care and acquired brain injury facility that is owned and operated by Pinnacle Care Group, according to Fraser Health.

The health authority said it has sent a “rapid response team” to the site, and is communicating with residents and families.

However, four staff members are currently in self-isolation.

The information bulletin adds that “enhanced control measures” have been put in place, and the health authority is working with staff to identify anyone else who may have been exposed.

