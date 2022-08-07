Two die in Abbotsford when stolen car crashes during police pursuit

Vehicle was believed to be linked to recent violent crime in another area

Two people in a stolen vehicle died Sunday afternoon (Aug. 7) after they crashed while being pursued by police in Abbotsford.

Sgt. Paul Walker, media officer with the Abbotsford Police Department (APD), said the incident began at about 3 p.m., when patrol officers spotted a stolen 1991 white Acura Integra being driven in the area of Livingstone Avenue and Maclure Road.

He said the officers lost sight of the car and made no further attempts to stop it at that time.

Police again spotted the vehicle at 4:11 p.m. in the area of Hillcrest Avenue and Emerson Street, Walker said.

He said, based on information officers received that the vehicle had been involved in a recent violent crime in another community, a police pursuit was authorized.

Walker said that during the chase, the stolen vehicle lost control and crashed in the 31900 block of Maclure Road.

”No other civilians or civilian cars were involved in the collision,” he said.

Walker said the female passenger died at the scene, and the male driver was taken to hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

No further information has been released, including the names of the deceased or the previous violent crime the stolen vehicle had been linked to.

The APD’s major crime unit is on scene investigating with the help of the Integrated Collision Analysis Reconstruction Service.

The province’s police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office (IIO), is also involved. The IIO is an independent civilian agency that investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death.

Anyone in the area at the time of the incident who might have dashcam video or information is asked to contact the APD at 604-859-5225.



vhopes@abbynews.com

