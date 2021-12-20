(Delta Police Department photo)

(Delta Police Department photo)

Two Delta men seriously injured in rollover crash

Speed believed to be a factor in Dec. 20 single-vehicle collision in 3500-block of River Road West

Two men were seriously injured in a rollover crash near the Westham Island Bridge Sunday night.

Delta police responded to a report of a single-vehicle collision in the 3500-block of River Road West just after midnight Dec. 20, according to a DPD press release. A DPD traffic analysis team was called to the scene, and police say speed is believed to be a factor in the collision.

“The initial investigation has revealed that the driver of a truck lost control of his vehicle at a bend in the road and it rolled a number of times,” DPD public affairs manager Cris Leykauf said in a press release. “Unfortunately the driver and passenger, both Delta residents, sustained serious injuries in the collision and were transported to hospital.”

The men’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

“We’d like to thank the witnesses who came upon the scene and tried to assist the victims, calling for help and staying to speak to police,” Leykauf said.

DPD Victim Service has been offered to the families and witnesses of the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

DeltaPolice

Previous story
B.C. reports 807 more COVID-19 cases Monday, hints at new measures
Next story
B.C. gives $720K grant to organization supporting seniors at risk of homelessness

Just Posted

Sienna Simms (clockwise from top left), Regan Arlitt, Madison McPeake, and Sienna Grandia helped install this “free” pantry in Clayton. The girls, all 1st Clover Ridge Pathfinders, installed two pantries in the area with the help of the United Way’s Sabrina Melhorn. (Photo submitted: Sherri McPeake)
Girls from the 1st Clover Ridge Pathfinders install free food pantries in Clayton

Six of the 12 guest speakers signed on for the next TEDxSurrey event, in February 2022. (Photo: tedxsurrey.ca)
‘Compelling messages’ from 12 speakers named for TEDxSurrey, on February date

As Ursula Maxwell-Lewis gets set to welcome family home for the holidays, she reflects on Christmases past. (Photo: Brett Sayles/Pexels)
COLUMN: Festive reflections and recipes

Transport trucks hauling trailers travel on the Coquihalla Highway after it was reopened to commercial traffic as heavy equipment is used to rebuild the southbound lanes that were washed away by flooding last month at Othello, northeast of Hope, B.C., on Monday, December 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Coquihalla opens to commercial traffic; Hwy 3 to fully open Tuesday