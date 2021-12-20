Two Delta men seriously injured in rollover crash

Speed believed to be a factor in Dec. 20 single-vehicle collision in 3500-block of River Road West

Two men were seriously injured in a rollover crash near the Westham Island Bridge Sunday night.

Delta police responded to a report of a single-vehicle collision in the 3500-block of River Road West just after midnight Dec. 20, according to a DPD press release. A DPD traffic analysis team was called to the scene, and police say speed is believed to be a factor in the collision.

“The initial investigation has revealed that the driver of a truck lost control of his vehicle at a bend in the road and it rolled a number of times,” DPD public affairs manager Cris Leykauf said in a press release. “Unfortunately the driver and passenger, both Delta residents, sustained serious injuries in the collision and were transported to hospital.”

The men’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

“We’d like to thank the witnesses who came upon the scene and tried to assist the victims, calling for help and staying to speak to police,” Leykauf said.

DPD Victim Service has been offered to the families and witnesses of the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.



