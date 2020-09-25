Fraser Health declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at Delta Hospital on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. (Grace Kennedy photo)

Two dead in COVID-19 outbreak at Delta Hospital

Total of 10 patients and four staff in one unit have tested positive for COVID-19: Fraser Health

Two people have died as the number of cases in the COVID-19 outbreak at Delta Hospital reached 14.

Fraser Health declared an outbreak at the hospital on Sept. 16, saying two patients in a single unit had tested positive for COVID-19, and that the affected unit was temporarily closed to admissions.

In an update provided to the Reporter Thursday evening (Sept. 24), the health authority said a total of 10 patients and four staff associated with this outbreak have COVID-19, and there have been two deaths.

RELATED: 148 new COVID cases, 2 deaths in B.C. as Dr. Henry clarifies school exposure protocols (Sept. 24, 2020)

“We extend our sincere condolences to everyone who has lost their loved ones due to COVID-19,” Fraser Health said in an email to the Reporter.

Currently, the outbreak is confined to one unit, which comprises the second floor of the hospital. The emergency department remains open.

In a press release declaring the outbreak last week, Fraser Health said it had “immediately implemented precautions, including enhanced cleaning, as well as contact tracing to protect the health of all staff, medical staff, and patients.”

The health authority said it has notified all patients on the affected unit about the outbreak, and in addition, has informed the families of patients who are unable to share this information.

Delta Hospital is working with essential visitors to the affected unit on a case-by-case basis.

For more information about COVID-19, including lists of public and school exposures, visit fraserhealth.ca/COVID-19.

SEE ALSO: B.C. to begin publicly listing COVID-19 school exposure events (Sept. 16, 2020)


Most Read