Two dead following rollover crash into Fraser River in Chilliwack

Crash site at same location where memorial stands for two who died in 2016

Friends of victims of a fatal rollover crash on Ballam Road in Chilliwack late Saturday night gather at the site to mourn Sunday morning, Oct. 11, 2020. The site is the same location of a crash in January 2016 that led to the City of Chilliwack installing a barrier. (Jessica Peters/ The Progress)

Two young people have reportedly died after a late night crash along Ballam Road in Chilliwack, and one is in hospital.

A car with three occupants crossed the cement barrier and rolled over into the Fraser River, around midnight on Saturday. First responders were quickly on the scene and were able to rescue the three from the vehicle, which had travelled quite far down an embankment before entering the river.

Two of the occupants died on the scene and one has been taken to ICU via air ambulance. The quick response by emergency crews is reportedly due to a witness who was following the car, who was able to call 911.

Early Sunday morning, three friends of the victims were grieving at the crash site. They scrolled through photos of their friends, talked about their lives and consoled each other.

The names of the people involved and the specific crash details have not been confirmed by RCMP.

The crash was at the same point of Ballam Road where a similar tragic crash took place in January of 2016. A memorial is still in place there for Connor Dash and Gerritt Niessen, who were 18 when they died.

The City of Chilliwack then placed a cement barrier between the road and the river to prevent similar crashes.

