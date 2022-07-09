(left to right) Roy Sasano, Amy Soranno and Nick Schafer speak to media outside the Abbotsford courtroom on Thursday (July 7). (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

(left to right) Roy Sasano, Amy Soranno and Nick Schafer speak to media outside the Abbotsford courtroom on Thursday (July 7). (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Two convicted for roles in Abbotsford hog farm protest

Nick Schafer and Amy Soranno were convicted of break-and-enter and mischief

Two protesters of the ‘Excelsior Four’ have been found guilty of break-and-enter and mischief in relation to the April 28, 2019 protest at Abbotsford’s Excelsior Hog Farm.

Nick Schafer and Amy Soranno were each convicted for their role in the protest. A third protester, Roy Sasano, was acquitted. In May, prosecutors dropped charges against Geoff Regier.

“This isn’t the outcome we hoped for, but it’s not about us and never has been,” Soranno said. “We can’t lose sight of the true victims — the animals.”

Soranno called on the government to install mandatory CCTV cameras inside all farms and slaughterhouses in B.C.

Shafer and Soranno are expected to be sentenced on Tuesday (July 12). They did not rule out the possibility of appealing their conviction.

READ MORE: Jury begins deliberating tomorrow in Abbotsford protesters hog farm case

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Rogers restores service for ‘vast majority’ of customers after outage
Next story
Feds apologize for racism faced by all-Black Canadian unit in First World War

Just Posted

Paul Orazietti walks across 176th in front of the Dann’s Electronics building. Because of the film history attached to Dann’s, Orazietti said the corner has become the most-photographed spot in Surrey. Orazietti is consulting on a new exhibition about Surrey’s rich film history that’ll open at the Museum of Surrey this fall. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
An exhibit on the city’s film history to open at Museum of Surrey this fall

Surrey Libraries Staff Ginny (left) and Sarah (right) demonstrate using the Zoom digital recorder. (Submitted photo: Surrey Libraries)
Surrey Libraries now has digital recorders available to borrow

David Whitebean, of the Wild Moccasin Dancers, performs in the Downtown Surrey BIA’s first Surrey Voices event of 2022 at Surrey Civic Plaza on Friday, July 8, 2022. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
‘Surrey Voices’ returns, but this time to civic plaza

Celtic folk-rock fusion legends The Paperboys enthralled a large crowd at the Grand Chief Bernard Robert Charles Plaza parking lot on East Beach Thursday (July 7) as part of the White Rock BIA’s 2022 TD Concerts at the Pier. Hagen Pflueger photos
Paperboys continue City of White Rock, BIA summer music series