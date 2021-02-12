Two classes at Surrey elementary school self-isolating as 4 cases identified

Four cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at Lena Shaw Elementary and two classes are self-isolating.

In a letter to the school community from Superintendent Jordan Tinney, he says that based on Fraser Health’s contact tracing, the health authority has reached out with additional information for several staff members and two classes. That includes instructions for those individuals to stay at home and self-isolate.

In the letter, which was provided to the Now-Leader, Tinney says only two classes are being asked to self-isolate.

According to the district’s website, there are only three active COVID-19 exposure notices at the school.

