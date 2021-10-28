Two charged after cannabis edibles found in Halloween bags in Delta

A Delta couple have been charged under the Cannabis Act in an investigation relating to cannabis edibles found in two children’s treat bags last Halloween.

On Oct. 26, 2021, Adam Macgillivray and Vanessa Macgillivray (aka Vanessa Clayson) were each charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of distribution and one count of altering cannabis by use of an organic solvent. Both are scheduled to make their first appearance in Surrey Provincial Court on Nov. 16.

The charges stem from a year-long investigation that began after police received a report from a parent about finding cannabis edibles inside their eight- and nine-year-old’s Halloween bags.

“Fortunately last year the parent spotted the suspicious candy before anything was consumed, and we had no other similar complaints related to trick-or-treating,” Insp. Guy Leeson, head of operations for the Delta Police Department, said in a press release.

At the time of the complaint police were unable to pinpoint the residence where the edibles had come from.

However, in November of 2020 a DPD constable reviewing the file noticed similarities between the description of the distinctive cartoon-style logo on the packaging and a website she had found while looking into an anonymous Crime Stoppers tip regarding suspected Cannabis Act violations.

Shortly thereafter, on Nov. 20, the DPD’s crime reduction unit executed a search warrant on a suspected illegal cannabis extraction lab in a residential neighbourhood in North Delta.

“She did some really good leg work on this file,” Leeson said. “The Delta Police is well known for its ‘No Call Too Small’ approach, which many think of when they hear about our officers doing things like changing a tire for stranded motorist. But ‘No Call Too Small’ also means that our officers have the time to review files and make important connections that could otherwise be missed. Those small things can become pretty large investigations.”

After executing the search warrant, police determined the targeted dwelling was dedicated to cannabis production, extraction and packaging for street sale, as well as advertising. Thousands of cannabis edibles were seized in addition to associated packaging and labeling materials and equipment.

Leeson said charge approval on this investigation came at a timely point, as the incident should serve as a valuable reminder for parents to always check their children’s Halloween candy before allowing them to consume any of the treats.

