Saanich Police are reminding residents to bear-proof their homes after a bear sighting Sunday morning. (Black Press File).

Two cases of feeding bears being investigated in B.C.

This spring also happens to mark the busiest

The BC Conservation Officer Service is investigating two cases of people feeding bears so far this spring.

ALSO READ: It’s spring, but B.C. is sounding the alarm on drought

Both incidents happened along the Sunshine Coast, BC Conservation Service deputy chief Chris Doyle told reporters during a conference call Thursday.

May was one of the busiest months in eight years for reported bear conflicts in B.C., due to a dry season forcing bears to turn to urban areas in their hunt for food, Doyle said.

More than 3,800 calls have been placed to B.C.’s RAPP line for black bear conflicts since April. That’s compared to the seasonal average of 2,400.

ALSO READ: Bear conflicts keep B.C. Conservation Officers busy

A further 180 calls were for grizzly bear conflicts. Doyle said calls include a mix of far-away bear sightings and, more commonly, bears breaking into garbage cans or killing livestock.

He added that there have been no bear attacks on humans this year, which are generally uncommon.

Doyle emphasized the need to keep garbage secure in order to minimize any attraction for bears venturing into neighbourhoods. He also urged people to get rid of molding fruit from trees in their backyards, as well as take down bird feeders.

Feeding bears is hazardous to people and bears, which may come onto roads looking for food or become aggressive, and is an offence under B.C.’s Wildlife Act. Penalties can be as high as $100,000 in fines and one year in prison.

To report a wildlife sighting, call B.C.’s RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Owner shocked after dog left in Surrey vet’s freezer for 78 days
Next story
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to speak in Surrey

Just Posted

Surrey mayor suggests building a canal on ‘less busy’ road

Doug McCallum likens the idea to canals in Venice and Qatar shopping centre

UPDATE: Pellet gun led to ‘hold and secure’ at Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary

Reported firearm near school was in fact a pellet gun, says Surrey RCMP

Cloverdale soccer players head to Italy for Universiade games

Kristen Sakaki and Elizabeth Hicks will play for Team Canada at international tournament

‘Eagle trees’ on White Rock’s Oxford Street felled Thursday

Councillor says city staff should have given more notice of plan

THE SCENE

Arts and entertainment on the Semiahmoo Peninsula

VIDEO: Father of murdered South Surrey girl wants her mother ‘behind bars for life’

Crown wants 16-18 years parole ineligibility, defence calls for 10 years, Lisa Batstone apologizes

Tax Freedom Day: Today British Columbians start working for themselves

Average Canadian family of two or more will pay $52,675 in total taxes, or 44 per cent of income

Double murder trial: Officer saw ‘no signs of forced entry’ to Victoria apartment

Andrew Berry, 45, is charged with the murder of daughters Aubrey and Chloe Berry

Excited, anxious fans prepare for Raptors to play in Game 6 of the NBA Finals

The Raptors currently lead the Warriors 3-2 in the best-of-seven series

Alert issued after person with measles has layover in Vancouver airport

Measles is a highly infectious disease that spreads through the air

Mounties seize hatchet, knife, bat from 15-year-olds on Vancouver Island

Items, said to be for ‘protection,’ seized from youths on early-morning prowl in Nanaimo, B.C.

Chilliwack’s maternity closure a ‘health hazard,’ says letter sent to BC Nurses Union

Letter states CGH is creating an unsafe medical and professional environment

VIDEO: Raptors say they’re simply staying in the moment as Game 6 approaches

Golden State’s 106-105 victory in Game 5 sent the series back to Oracle Arena

B.C. Liberals call for tax relief for struggling forest industry

Reduce stumpage, carbon tax, forest critic John Rustad says

Most Read