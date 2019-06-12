Ghana. (Google Maps)

Two Canadian women rescued after abduction in Ghana

Lauren Tilly and Bailey Chitty had been in the country with Youth Challenge International

The two Canadian women who were rescued this morning after being abducted in Ghana last week have been identified.

Youth Challenge International, a Toronto-based non-profit group, says Lauren Tilly and Bailey Chitty were rescued by Ghanaian police.

In a statement posted online, the group says both are safe and unhurt, and they are “receiving emotional and psychological support from professionals as they travel home.”

Global Affairs Canada says the federal government is “very relieved” that the two women have been rescued from what a department spokesman called their “harrowing experiences.”

Ghana’s information ministry says national security operatives completed the rescue mission in the country’s south-central Ashanti region.

READ MORE: Canadian kidnapped in Nigeria

The country’s national police force said last Thursday that the two Canadian women were aged 19 and 20.

— With files from The Associated Press

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Surrey RCMP looking for missing woman last seen in Whalley two weeks ago
Next story
Parole-eligibility hearing today for South Surrey mother who killed daughter

Just Posted

Crown wants 16 to 18 years of parole ineligibility for South Surrey mother who killed daughter

Lisa Batstone was found guilty in March of second-degree murder of eight-year-old Teagan

Surrey welcomes new fire chief on July 1

Chief Len Garis has announced his retirement after more than two decade of service

SURREY EVENTS GUIDE for June 12 and beyond

Festivals, sports, business events and more in our weekly calendar

Last push for donations for Cloverdale high school’s first-ever grad dinner

Organizers still $900 short for Friday dinner

Surrey RCMP reveal top-10 worst intersections for crashes

290 pedestrians were struck last year, 19 people were killed in traffic crashes, 20 were seriously injured

‘Eat vegetables’ among advice given from ages 4 to 90 in B.C. students’ video

‘Character Matters’ project produced by Grade 6 students in Abbotsford

B.C. rose named The Divine Miss M in honour of Bette Midler

Rose breeder Brad Jalbert of Select Roses in Langley is being recognized in New York

Langley mayor to take up hospital parking fees with Fraser Health

A local petition with more than 3,000 signatures is going to the Fraser Health Authority

Okanagan baby undergoes five hour surgery after dog attack

A GoFundMe account has been set up to assist the family

B.C. First Nation leaders to call for return of sacred burial grounds

Province and developer have yet to reach agreement to turn over Lightning Rock site in Abbotsford

Tuesday temperatures smash seven records across B.C.

Victoria weather smashes 120-year-old temperature record

Potential witnesses sought in Okanagan physiotherapist’s sexual assault case

Stephen Witvoet, a pysiotherapist in Vernon since 2005, is facing trial on two counts of sexual assault

Drunk on a plane, peeing in a vacation rental pool: Top no-nos for Canadian travellers

Expedia survey lays out the dos and don’ts of travelling

B.C. lumber layoffs aim to stop falling wood products prices

Production cut as North American stud price dips below $300

Most Read