Two boys, one man arrested after gunfire along Surrey highway

Surrey RCMP say no one was hurt in the incident, which is not believed to be connected to drug trade

One man and two underage boys have been arrested after gunfire rang out along 176th Street in Surrey Sunday night (March 24).

Surrey RCMP Sergeant Chad Greig said police received a call around 8:30 p.m. that shots were being fired from one vehicle at another, heading southbound on 176th Street near Highway 10.

“Frontline officers were on scene quickly,” Greig noted. “A suspect vehicle was located. Three suspect, two of them youths, were taken into custody.”

Greig said both vehicles were located between 20th to 24th Avenues on 176th Street and have been seized as police continue to investigate.

Surrey RCMP believe the occupants of one vehicle were shooting at the other, and that gunfire was not returned.

“We believe it was a targeted incident, and the parties were known to each other,” said Greig, noting police are not connecting the incident to the drug trade at this point.

No one was hurt, according to Surrey RCMP.

As of 1:15 p.m. on March 25, the suspects remained in police custody.



