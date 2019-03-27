Two boys charged after Surrey highway shooting

Surrey RCMP say it was a targeted incident

Surrey RCMP say two 17-year-old boys have been charged after a shooting in the area of 176th Street and Highway 10 on Sunday (March 24) involving what police call an “imitation firearm.”

A third male, an adult, was arrested and released.

Police say one of the 17-year-old boys faces charges of one count of use of an imitation firearm and one count of assault with a weapon. The other 17-year-old faces charges of one count of fail to stop after an accident and one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Their identities are shielded by the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

“I cannot provide further specifics on this investigation, charges, or individuals involved as the accused individuals are youth,” Grieg told the Now-Leader.

RELATED: Two boys, one man arrested after gunfire along Surrey highway

Around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, RCMP said, police received a report from an 18-year-old, saying that he and his passenger were driving southbound on Highway 15 (176th Street) from Highway 10 and “were being shot at by people in a Honda Civic.”

The Honda Civic was found in the area of 176th Street and 20 Avenue by officers and three male occupants were arrested.

Police said additional officers found the 18-year-old victim on 176th Street near 8th Avenue, “and both occupants of the victim vehicle were uninjured.”

The Honda and the victim’s vehicle were both seized as part of the investigation, Surrey RCMP said.

Police said investigators determined that “that this was a targeted incident involving parties known to each other.”

Surrey RCMP said it is not believed to be linked to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang and drug conflict.

Anyone with information is asked to call 604-599-0502.

Crews rescue fisherman pulled under water by gear off northern B.C. coast
Nowhere to go for people evicted from unlicensed Lower Mainland trailer park

