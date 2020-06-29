B.C. Ferries vessels were called to assist after receiving a call about an overturned pleasure craft in the Strait of Georgia on Sunday afternoon. (Photo submitted)

Two BC Ferries vessels called to assist with rescue in the Strait of Georgia

Pleasure craft overturns Sunday afternoon between Nanaimo and Sechelt

A boat overturned in the Strait of Georgia and needed to be rescued, and two BC Ferries vessels were called to offer assistance.

BC Ferries said in an e-mail that it was notified Sunday at about 4 p.m. “that a 21-foot pleasure craft was taking on water near Halibut Banks” off Sechelt. Both the Queen of Cowichan, sailing from Horseshoe Bay to Nanaimo, and the Queen of Oak Bay, en route from Nanaimo to Horseshoe Bay, were asked to assist, though neither vessel needed to deploy their rescue boats.

A witness said it appeared the Canadian Coast Guard was able to rescue the boaters; the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre could not be reached for comment.

“Both vessels experienced delays as a result of this incident. We thank our customers for their understanding as we participated in this rescue,” noted BC Ferries.

According to a social media post from the ferry corporation, the Queen of Cowichan sailing that was scheduled to leave Departure Bay at 4:50 p.m. won’t sail until about 6 p.m. and the Queen of Oak Bay’s 4:50 p.m. sailing from Horseshoe Bay will depart at about 7 p.m.

READ ALSO: Man rescued from Nanaimo River estuary after canoe overturns


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BCFerries

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Tories ask auditor general to probe ‘outsourcing’ of $900M student aid program
Next story
Four Canadian privacy watchdogs launch probe into Tim Hortons app

Just Posted

South Surrey lawn-sign campaign seeing success

Organizers of ‘Say Thanks Surrey’ says student-led initiative is expanding

Missing five-year-old Surrey girl found safe

Gabriella Antao has been located and is safe, police say

Summer of outdoor movies eyed for Semiahmoo Park

Fresh Air Cinema owner hopeful weekend schedule can launch July 3

Surrey to start hosting outdoor fitness classes

Classes include yoga, kickboxing and Zumba

PICTURES: Heritage Rail Players visit railway station in Cloverdale

Still no decisions on whether or not Surrey’s heritage rail will open in 2020

COVID-19 models show Canada’s situation is moving ‘in the right direction,’ Trudeau says

Cases, hospitalizations, cases on the way down, prime minister says

B.C. teacher suspended after striking students, adult in multiple incidents

Sudhir Raj Pallingalthodi Jabbar admitted to cuffing two students in the back of the head

Four Canadian privacy watchdogs launch probe into Tim Hortons app

The B.C. office will be part of the investigation along with its Quebec, Alberta and federal counterparts

Two BC Ferries vessels called to assist with rescue in the Strait of Georgia

Pleasure craft overturns Sunday afternoon between Nanaimo and Sechelt

Bus driver allegedly threatened with noose; TransLink, police launch investigation

Bus operator Ramgoat Buckaman said he was “dumbstruck” by the passenger’s words

Man taken into custody after multi-hour standoff in northern B.C.: RCMP

No injuries as a result of the police incident, RCMP say

Household size, employment key factors in pandemic mental health among Canadians: survey

Educational levels did not play a large role

Fort Langley principal apologizes as blackface picture re-surfaces 13 years later

As photo circulates on social media, district administrators agreeing it should never have happened

Advocates in Canadian cities call for community-led crisis intervention, not police

Officers have a high degree of discretion when it comes to using force, advocates say

Most Read