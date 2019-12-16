Two arrested in North Delta counterfeiting investigation

Counterfeit currency seized during execution of a search warrant on a North Delta residence on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. (Delta Police Department photo)

Two people have been arrested in North Delta following an investigation into counterfeit money circulating in the area.

According to press release from the Delta Police Department, police began their investigation — dubbed “Fictus Denarios” (Latin for “false coins”) — after receiving reports of counterfeit money in various denominations being passed in and around Delta.

The investigation, which was a joint effort between the DPD’s patrol support team and C-platoon, pointed to a residence in North Delta. Investigators believed that the counterfeit cash was being produced in the home and executed a search warrant on the premises on Thursday, Dec. 5.

“We found several occupants inside the residence, including one male arrested on outstanding warrants unrelated to our investigation,” Acting Insp. Ciaran Feenan, head of the DPD’s patrol section, said in a press release.

Police seized counterfeit currency, materials involved in the creation of the counterfeit money, as well as a set of police-style body armour, ammunition, stolen property and drugs.

Two individuals have been arrested so far, and the investigation remains ongoing.

“We would like to raise awareness of this investigation to local businesses and encourage them to call police if they believe any counterfeit currency was recently passed at their location,” Feenan said.

Police will be forwarding a report to Crown counsel recommending several charges in relation to the investigation.



