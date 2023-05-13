33-year old Kimberley Buitenweg (left) and 44-year old Joseph McWilliams, both of Maple Ridge, have been charged with second-degree murder in the March slaying of Surinderjit “Jack” Singh, who was found dead in the 21800-block of 122 Avenue in March. (IHIT)

33-year old Kimberley Buitenweg (left) and 44-year old Joseph McWilliams, both of Maple Ridge, have been charged with second-degree murder in the March slaying of Surinderjit “Jack” Singh, who was found dead in the 21800-block of 122 Avenue in March. (IHIT)

Two arrested in murder of Maple Ridge man

Man and woman charged with second-degree murder

Two people have been arrested and charged in the death of 55-year-old Surinderjit “Jack” Singh of Maple Ridge.

A Saturday, March 13 statement from the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said 33-year old Kimberley Buitenweg and 44-year old Joseph McWilliams, both of Maple Ridge, have been arrested in relation to the homicide.

Charges of murder in the second degree have now been laid against both Buitenweg and McWilliams.

“We are asking that anyone who had recent contact with either Buitenweg or McWilliams, please contact IHIT immediately as we continue to investigate,” said Sgt. Timothy Pierotti of IHIT.

“This was a complex investigation and we’re thankful for the hard work and dedication of the Ridge Meadows RCMP.”

IHIT is asking anyone with recent contact with Buitenweg or McWilliams, to phone 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

On March 4, at 7:30 a.m., Ridge Meadows RCMP responded to a call after a deceased male was located in the 21800-block of 122 Avenue. Officers and British Columbia Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) found the 55-year-old Singh, a Maple Ridge resident, deceased.

In consultation with the BC Coroners Service, Singh’s death was deemed suspicious and as a result, IHIT took conduct of the investigation, working with the Ridge Meadows RCMP Detachment, BC Coroners Service and the Integrated Forensic Identification Section (IFIS).

